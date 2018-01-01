Police injured in fight with boda boda riders in Taveta

| Published Mon, January 1st 2018 at 09:11, Updated January 1st 2018 at 09:21 GMT +3

Operators were protesting following the murder of their colleague on the outskirts of Voi town [Photo Courtesy]

Scores of police officers were injured in a clash with angry boda boda operators.

The operators were protesting following the murder of their colleague on the outskirts of Voi town.

ALSO READ: Teenager nabbed at a warehouse in Nakuru

Police said the incident occurred at Mwakingali area near.

The injured police officers, among them the County Police Commander Fred Ochieng, had gone to the scene to save the murder suspect from being lynched to boda boda riders.

According to the police, the armed riders had surrounded the house of the suspect, accusing him of killing their 22-year-old colleague.

The suspect had locked himself, wife and his three children inside the house when the police arrived.

Body dumped

Police said the dead rider, identified as Dancun Nyamu Gichira, was brutally murdered and his body dumped on the roadside at Birikani village.

In retaliation, the enraged riders raided the residence of the suspect they believed to have been behind the murder of their colleague.

The County Police Commander, who was the first to arrive at the suspect’s house, was repulsed by the armed riders, who stoned his vehicle.

ALSO READ: MCA moves motion seeking to have boda boda riders wear tags

“They attacked me with stones and smashed the windscreen of my vehicle. I was forced to retreat to call for reinforcement,” said the police commander.

He said the riders took the suspect hostage for hours as they tried to gain access to his house.

Police officers fired in the air several times to scatter the riders, who responded by pelting them with stones.

Scores of police officers sustained injuries and their vehicle was damaged as they tried to evacuate the suspect.

The suspect was later rescued and detained.