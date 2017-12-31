| Published Sun, December 31st 2017 at 00:00, Updated December 30th 2017 at 19:12 GMT +3

Philemon Lusire with his parents at thier home in Lugango village, Kakamega East sub county. The family is appealing for finacial assistance to get him admitted at Kamusinga Boys High School in Bungoma next year in Form One. He scored 410 marks in KCPE...Photo/Nathan Ochunge/Standard

A boy who scored 410 marks in this year’s KCPE exam has appealed for help in raising fees for his secondary education.

Philemon Lusire has been admitted to Friend’s School Kamusinga. However, he fears his dream of becoming an engineer may not come true if he fails to raise school fees to join Form One.

Lusire was the top candidate at Lugango Primary School in Kakamega East Sub-county. He hails from a humble background and his parents, peasant farmers, are unable to raise school fees and money for other basic requirements.

His former school headteacher, Felix Shikondi, said Lusire needs to be supported to pursue his dream. “Teachers had to step in to see the boy through primary school.

He is bright and very disciplined, we hope someone will come up to assist him,” said Shikondi. Lusire beat the odds to score 86 marks in English, Kiswahili 89, Mathematics 79, Science 81 and Social Studies/CRE 79.

He said were it not for the challenges he went through, he could have obtained higher marks. His parents, Patrick Chulu and Dimina Chulu said they do not have a stable source of income.

“Our meagre earnings are negligible, we are at a loss on how to help our son pursue his secondary education and become what he wants to be in life,” said Mr Chulu. “What we earn from menial jobs is not even enough to fend for the family.”