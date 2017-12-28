Mathare residents ponder next move after fire tragedy Next Story
Man arrested for killing wife, raping house girl in Kibera slum

By Cyrus Ombati | Published Thu, December 28th 2017 at 17:58, Updated December 28th 2017 at 18:08 GMT +3
A man has been arrested after he stabbed and killed his wife before turning to his house girl and raping her in Kibera slums, Nairobi.

Police said a quarrel on whether the family was to travel to their rural home triggered the violence.

Whereas the wife wanted the family to travel home, the man said he did not have money.

Kilimani OCPD Joseph Muthee said the man attacked the woman and stabbed her. He then turned to the house girl and raped her, saying she was his wife. The house girl reported the matter days later.

Muthee said they are holding the man as they investigate and compile evidence of murder.

“We will present him in court and ask for more time to enable us finish the investigations into the incident,” he said.

Cases of domestic deaths or injuries are on the rise with various forms of societal pressure being cited as the main cause.

Police also say some people are increasingly committing suicide out of such pressure.

