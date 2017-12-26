Water CS Eugene Wamalwa to Raila: “Your planned swearing -in is illegal”

| Published Tue, December 26th 2017 at 17:11, Updated December 26th 2017 at 17:16 GMT +3

Water and Irrigation Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa. [Photo by Jenipher Wachie/Standard]

Water and Irrigation Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa has asked NASA leader Raila Odinga to abandon his plans of being sworn as people’s president, saying this will discredit his political reputation.

Eugene argued that the intended swearing in of Raila was against the law and the NASA leader could face arrest for treason.

Speaking when he distributed foodstuff and clothes to Kipsongo slum dwellers in Kitale, Eugene asked Raila to respect the rule of law and shelve the swearing in ceremony terming it ‘illegal’.

“My brother Raila Odinga is respected locally and internationally and he should not engage in unconstitutional activities that will bring him down politically. The planned swearing in of Raila contradicts the constitution and will put him in trouble,” he warned.

He asked NASA lawyers among them Siaya senator James Orengo ‘not to mislead Raila to violating the law’ arguing that politicians should avoid pursuing issues that put them in collision with the law.

“Kenyans including our respected political leaders should pursue political agendas that are within the law and I won’t like reputed leaders like Raila to destroy their political recognition by engaging in unlawful activities,” he said.

The CS lauded the decision by Wiper Party deputy leaders Farah Maalim for distancing himself from plans of swearing in Raila as people’s president.

“I commend the decision taken by Wiper Party deputy leader Farah Maalim not to support the swearing in event and challenged other NASA leaders to follow suit,” he urged.

