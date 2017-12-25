Hundreds netted in Malindi NTSA crackdown

| Published Mon, December 25th 2017 at 00:00, Updated December 24th 2017 at 23:27 GMT +3

NTSA official stops car during crackdown

Hundreds of road users were Sunday morning arrested by National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) officials along the Malindi-Kilifi highway for flouting traffic rules.

Motorcycle riders who helped matatu operators carry excess passengers past the NTSA roadblock were cornered and arrested.

Among those arrested in the NTSA crackdown were drivers of public service and private vehicles, conductors of public vehicles, and passengers.

The passengers will be charged with boarding overloaded vehicles.

NTSA Deputy Director for Safety Enforcement and Accident Investigations Hared Adan led the crackdown.