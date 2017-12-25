Police arrest 95 children, four teachers during raid at Mombasa Madrassa Previous Story
Hundreds netted in Malindi NTSA crackdown

By Nehemiah Okwembah | Published Mon, December 25th 2017 at 00:00, Updated December 24th 2017 at 23:27 GMT +3
NTSA official stops car during crackdown

Hundreds of road users were Sunday morning arrested by National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) officials along the Malindi-Kilifi highway for flouting traffic rules.

Motorcycle riders who helped matatu operators carry excess passengers past the NTSA roadblock were cornered and arrested.

Among those arrested in the NTSA crackdown were drivers of public service and private vehicles, conductors of public vehicles, and passengers.

The passengers will be charged with boarding overloaded vehicles.

NTSA Deputy Director for Safety Enforcement and Accident Investigations Hared Adan led the crackdown.

RELATED TOPICS:
NTSA
National Transport and Safety Authority
Malindi-Kilifi highway
Road accident

