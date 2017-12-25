Goodwill messages as churches prepare for Christmas today

| Published Mon, December 25th 2017 at 00:00, Updated December 24th 2017 at 22:51 GMT +3

Nairobi Chamber Chorus sing during Christmas celebration hosted by US Ambassador Robert Godec at his Muthaiga residence. [George Orido, Standard]

Church leaders in Kenya have called for love and reconciliation as Christians around the world mark Christmas today.

Methodist Church in Kenya Presiding Bishop Joseph Ntombura asked Kenyans to remember to share with the needy not only during this festivities but also carry the same spirit into the New Year.

Catholic Vicar General of the archdiocese of Kisumu Fr Moses Omollo said Christians should embrace reconciliation and promote peace and unity.

“We should embrace peace, sharing and faithfulness to our families and neighbours during this festive season,” said Fr Omollo.

He appealed to Christians to be patient, kind and accommodate each other despite human differences.

“We should allow Christ to be born in our hearts,” he said.

Bishop Ntombura said the Bible espouses kindness, especially to the disadvantaged who should be facilitated to share in the Christmas spirit.

“It is a season where all of us celebrate the birth of Jesus and the best way to do it is share with those who do not have,” said Ntombura.

And in a Christmas message to Kenyans, Mombasa Catholic archbishop and chairman of the Mombasa Church Forum (MCF) Martin Kivuva said the clergy was ready to broker political dialogue to restore peace and stability and stop continued tribal divisions in the country.

He was speaking at the Holy Ghost Cathedral in Mombasa county ahead of Christmas.

Present were Joseph Maisha, Bishops Jeremiah Kesewa, Benson Muthama, Evans Kulabi, Alfred Obuya, Tee Nalo, Reverends Gideon Banda and Barnet Kapten. Others were Bishop Samuel Omurema, Mr Samuel Minyaho and Father Wilybard Lagho.

The clerics also appealed to Kenyans to exercise caution and moderation in this festive season to avoid accidents.

“Let us remember that Jesus is the real reason for the season so let us do all things to glorify the Lord by avoiding doing what may undermine the prevailing peace,” they said.

In Nairobi, many churches were busy with the Sunday service as well as preparations for Christmas Day.

The All Saints’ Cathedral provost Sammy Wainaina, in a Christmas message, asked believers to remember the teachings of Christ as they marked this important day.

In Kirinyaga, Anglican Church Diocesan Bishop Joseph Kibucwa urged political leaders to forget the past and move on together.

