For some city residents, today is just a normal working day

| Published Mon, December 25th 2017 at 00:00, Updated December 24th 2017 at 22:27 GMT +3

Francis Ngarega, butcher man at City market, Nairobi.Some professionals just cannot take a break even during the festive seasons like Christmas due to the nature of services they offer to the public. [Elvis Ogina.Standard]

Kenyatta National Hospital is one of the facilities whose services will partly remain paralysed during this festive season. According to a notice by the country’s largest referral facility, the services provided today and tomorrow will be lean.

This is because the two days are public holidays. According to information on the hospital’s notice board and social media pages, the only services to be provided are labour, accidents, and emergencies.

“KNH clinic will remain closed. Patients are advised to visit the clinic next week same day for rebooking,” read the notice signed by the facility’s marketing communication manager.

It added: “However patients scheduled for appointments on the two days but require urgent medical care will be attended at Accident and Emergency.”

However, doctors and nurses at KNH are not the only ones celebrating Christmas at work. A spot check by Metropolitan revealed an array of service providers who will be working during the festive period.

Elusive cash

David Walubengo, a security guard, is one of them. Despite having just wedded six months ago, his wife will not have the pleasure of his company this Christmas as he will be on duty. And unlike other companies that pay their employees’ December salaries earlier than usual to facilitate their plans for the celebrations, the 25-year-old will have to wait longer for his pay.

“We were told to wait until December 31. I really wish I could spend time with my wife but you see I have no money and have to wait for my salary,” said Walubengo.

Francis Ngarega, who works at a stall at City Market, will also be working over the festivities. He expects increased business as residents stock up on food to celebrate with their families.

“It is routine that we do not open on Christmas Day, but we will resume tomorrow,” said Francis.

Kenya Bus Service driver James Matara will be on the road instead of spending Christmas with his family.

He will be busy like any other day during rush hour, ferrying people going to to have fun or attending service in their places of worship.

“The biggest issue is that celebrations require money and to get money you need to work. But I will be off tomorrow so I will see how to compensate,” said Matara.

It was the same story with Morris Ochieng, a boda boda operator in the central business district. Being his first Christmas as a rider after upgrading from a two-wheel trolley, he said he is eager to cash in on the holidays.

And just like KNH, which will not be active today, City Market, located in the heart of the city, will remind closed, but just for today.