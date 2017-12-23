Plumber accused of a bloody murder leaves friends shaken to the core

| Published Sat, December 23rd 2017 at 12:12, Updated December 23rd 2017 at 12:22 GMT +3

Man in handcuffs. [Photo: Courtesy]

A Canadian plumber has been accused of murdering his wife of 12 years and their two young daughters days before Christmas.

Police in Kelowna, Canada, found the bodies of Clara Forman and her two girls Yesenia, seven, and Karina, eight, on Tuesday.

Her husband Jacob Forman has been charged with murder.

Authorities have released few details of the horrific crime including any indication of how the trio died.

The Royal Canadian Mountain Police simply said they were called to the rural address on Tuesday afternoon where they found the bodies.

Forman is alleged to have killed his family sometime between last week Sunday and Tuesday.

He appeared in court on Thursday, 22 December but said nothing as he was remanded in custody.

The pair met in Mexico in 2005 where Forman was training to be a pastor.

They married the same year in a whirlwind romance and moved to Canada to start a new life together.

Clara balanced working as a fitness instructor along with being a mum.

Her boss at GoodLife Fitness told the Kelowna Daily Courier: "She touched so many lives through the classes that she taught and through all the positive interactions she had with associates and members in our club."

The two girls were home-schooled through the Heritage Christian Online School.

The head of School where the two girls attended, Sara Kraushar added that "We’re devastated by what’s happened.

"There are no words to express the grief that the friends and family of Karina, Yesenia and Clara are feeling."

Jacob appeared to be the doting dad. Pictures showed both parents enjoying time with the girls.

Friends of Clara have been left utterly devastated and stunned by the killings.

Writing on her Facebook page, one said: "I am not able to comprehend why a person has to take another life.

"If you don't like the way your life is you just pack up your bag and leave. You don't kill people."