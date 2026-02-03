×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

State's persecution of Gachagua adds muscle to his political stature

By Alexander Chagema | Feb. 3, 2026
Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has endured the brunt of the police service. [File, Standard]

Across the spectrum of coloUrful individuals, history is replete with leaders who deliberately targeted the church to intimidate Christians. The motivation for such attacks was to either break resistance or impose ideological control. From 14th century Governor of Wallachia (South Eastern Romania) Vlad III, to Chinese Mao Zedong, Russian Joseph Stalin and North Korean Kim Jong Un, there is a central theme of persecution, intimidation, harassment and terror designed to weaken citizen support of opponents. Stalin was obsessed with eliminating alternative sources of loyalty, and so is Jong Un today.

Closer home, we are experiencing a similar phenomenon. Church attendance is being unobtrusively demonised by state operatives. Going to church can result in either of two things: communion with God, or confrontation with armed police officers who throw tear gas and fire live bullets into the packed churches for sport.

What happened to our collective conscience, the 'fear of the lord", and respect for the sanctity of the church? There was a time, not too long ago, when armed robbers could run into a church and be safe, and the police would wait outside out of respect until the criminals surrendered.

A tad too many times, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has endured the brunt of a police service serving at the behest of the executive. He has been harassed and tear-gassed on several occasions, many of which were as harmless as attending a church service.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

A few people in places of influence view Gachagua as a rabble-rouser, hence the desperate need to intimidate and silence him while fully aware that putting the muzzle on him infringes on his right to free speech. Worse, these attacks infringe on the believers' constitutional right to worship. They create fear around some politicians in such a way that people avoid proximity with them for fear of attacks. This is targeted alienation of popular leaders, which is anathema in a country that prophesses democratic ideals.

Gachagua’s motorcade has on many occasions been shot at, pelted with stones and teargassed, just because the ‘truthful man’ says things that go against the grain of the executive. Rather than trigger reflection, Gachagua’s taunts keep bringing out the worst in the government, painting it as intolerant to alternative views, a violator of human rights, autocratic and the butcher of the sacred cow we call democracy.

These unprovoked attacks are achieving the opposite of what they are intended to achieve. They are adding muscle to Gachagua's political stature and by the time their architects realise the futility of their efforts, he will have become another Raila. Gachagua is following in the footsteps of individuals who endured state persecution to later become presidents themselves. Among them are Lech Walesa (Poland), Jose Mujica (Uruguay), Kim Dae-Jung (South Korea), Mitchelle Bachelet (Chile) and Vaclav Havel (Czechoslovania)

No matter our biases, Gachagua is building a dedicated following countrywide. His claims now resonate with a lot of people as he pulls the rug from under deceitful leaders. His take on how schools should admit Grade 10 students and the mechanical reaction by leaders from Northern Kenya has opened a can of worms that the latter wishes remained sealed. It is becoming increasingly evident that leaders in Northern Kenya have systematically been fleecing their own people, emasculating them, denying them services by hiding behind the facade of marginalisation.

Most leaders rarely care about the indigent  in society. They think about themselves and how best to feather their own nests because leadership and theft are siamese twins. The commoner who often sleeps hungry, walks around in tatters because he can't afford new clothes, whose children do not go to school, will be taxed more to finance the lifestyles of individuals who steal from them while they are in leadership. It is against this backdrop that the proposal to put MCAs, Speakers and their deputies on pension is repulsive. The executive believes in its potency and power of appeal, which should comfort it enough to let Gachagua and the Opposition sell their ideas unmolested. Let us campaign on the platform of ideology. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Former DP Rigathi Gachagua National Police Service Executive Raila Odinga's Health
.

Latest Stories

History will judge leaders who fail our children very harshly
History will judge leaders who fail our children very harshly
Opinion
By Kilemi Mwiria
29 mins ago
How trade fraud deprives Kenya of trillions in taxes, fuels debt crisis
Business
By Brian Ngugi
29 mins ago
Why FMCG giants must lead the fight against climate change
Opinion
By Mary-Anne Musangi
29 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

One term plan: Obasanjo meets Uhuru, Kalonzo
By Ndungu Gachane 29 mins ago
One term plan: Obasanjo meets Uhuru, Kalonzo
Schools struggle to teach pioneer Grade 10 class without textbooks
By Mike Kihaki 29 mins ago
Schools struggle to teach pioneer Grade 10 class without textbooks
Payslips shrink as new NSSF rates take effect
By Brian Ngugi 29 mins ago
Payslips shrink as new NSSF rates take effect
Inside Sh72.8m Kazi Majuu scam that left over 360 youth stranded
By Nancy Gitonga 29 mins ago
Inside Sh72.8m Kazi Majuu scam that left over 360 youth stranded
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved