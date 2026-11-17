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Sudanâ€™s banking sector has suffered extensive damage from looting and theft during the months-long civil war between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the externally backed Rapid Support Forces (RSF), in Khartoum, capital of Sudan, on October 29, 2026. [AFP]

Drones caused nearly three-quarters of all the verified civilian fatalities this year in the war in Sudan, the UN said Tuesday.

The war between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) erupted in April 2023 and is estimated to have killed more than 200,000 people in total.

The conflict has forced more than 13 million to flee their homes, creating the world's largest hunger and displacement crisis, according to aid groups.

Out of 2,230 civilian deaths confirmed by the UN human rights office OHCHR to have occurred this year between January and end of October, more than 1,630 were a result of drone attacks, it said on Tuesday.

Drone attacks have "eclipsed the use of other tactics and weaponry", it said, adding that the full civilian casualty figures are likely to be higher.

Both warring parties have increasingly relied on drones capable of striking targets hundreds of kilometres away.

In a report on the human rights situation in Sudan, OHCHR said the first six months of the year were marked by an "unmistakable increase in drone strikes against civilians and civilian objects".

The use of drones has now become "one of the defining features of the conflict", it said.

With the war well into its fourth year, "a robust war economy and steady supply of weapons and other external support enabled the parties to sustain fighting as the conflict continued to spread and evolve," the report said.

The conflict is exacting an "unbearable toll" on civilians, while the prospects for a ceasefire and a peaceful resolution to the conflict remain elusive, it said.

- 'World is watching' -

From January 1 to June 30, OHCHR said it continued to document indiscriminate attacks, reprisals against civilians accused of collaborating with opposing forces, and the widespread use of sexual violence as a weapon of war.

Civilians in the Kordofan region accounted for more than two-thirds of documented casualties, followed by Darfur, where most of the remaining casualties occurred.

"The findings in our report provide more evidence, if any were needed, of the ceaselessly unbearable civilian suffering of the war in Sudan and the warring parties' continued and brazen disregard for the laws of war," UN rights chief Volker Turk said in a statement.

"Amid pervasive impunity, the report documents, once again, serious violations of international humanitarian law. Such violations may amount to war crimes."

The intensification of drone strikes targeting power stations and fuel supplies had become a "worrying trend", the report said.

Between October 20 and November 4, some 29 drone strikes, attributed to the RSF, hit electricity facilities and fuel stations, "triggering widespread power blackouts and further fuel shortages affecting millions far from the conflict frontlines", it said.

"These drone strikes had a devastating impact on civilians and essential services," it said.

"The parties to the conflict must protect civilians and uphold their international law obligations -- the world is watching," Turk said.