Audio By Vocalize

Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU-K) Secretary-General Francis Atwoli with ILO Director General Gilbert Houngbo on November 15, 2026. [Courtesy]

Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU-K) Secretary-General Francis Atwoli has congratulated Gilbert F. Houngbo on his re-election as Director-General of the International Labour Organization (ILO), describing the victory as a significant endorsement of his leadership and Africa's growing influence in global labour affairs.

Houngbo, who made history as the first African to lead the ILO, secured a second term that will run until October 30, 2032, following an election in which members of the organisation's Governing Body renewed their confidence in his leadership.

In a statement following the announcement, Atwoli said Kenyan labour movement had played a leading role in mobilising support for Houngbo's re-election.

Atwoli said the campaign had started late last year, immediately after the announcement of the election process, with sustained diplomatic engagements aimed at consolidating support for Houngbo's candidature both within and outside Africa.

"We are delighted that members of the ILO Governing Body have once again demonstrated their confidence in his leadership," Atwoli said.

Atwoli recognised the support of the Kenyan government, particularly President William Ruto, whose administration he credited with backing efforts to strengthen Africa's representation and leadership in international institutions.

He said the government's involvement had been instrumental in supporting the campaign, which sought to ensure that Africa maintained its voice in shaping international labour policies.

He further revealed that he had personally congratulated Houngbo following his successful re-election and assured him of continued support from COTU-K and the wider African trade union movement.

COTU leader urged Houngbo to use his renewed mandate to strengthen the ILO's role in addressing emerging challenges facing workers and employers in an increasingly technology-driven global economy.

Atwoli pointed to the rapid adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI), automation and other emerging technologies, warning that these developments were transforming employment patterns and industrial relations.

He called on the ILO chief to champion a more coherent, inclusive and forward-looking global response to the changing nature of work, ensuring that technological advancement does not undermine workers' rights, job security and decent working conditions.

The COTU-K boss maintained that the organisation must remain at the centre of international efforts to protect workers as industries embrace new technologies and workplaces undergo significant transformation.

The growing use of AI and automation has sparked global debate over potential job displacement, changing skills requirements, workplace surveillance and the need for stronger labour protections.

Atwoli's call places these concerns among the priorities expected to shape Houngbo's second term, particularly as governments, employers and trade unions seek ways of balancing technological innovation with social protection.

He also expressed confidence that Houngbo's renewed leadership would strengthen the ILO's commitment to tripartism, multilateralism and social justice.

Tripartism, which brings together governments, employers and workers' representatives in labour policy discussions, remains a central principle of the ILO's work and an important mechanism for promoting consensus in addressing workplace challenges.

Atwoli said COTU-K expected the Houngbo to build on the progress made during his first term while ensuring that workers' concerns remained central to international economic and employment policies.

Houngbo's re-election is also significant for Africa, which has increasingly sought greater representation in global governance institutions and a stronger voice in decisions affecting employment, economic development and social protection.

The ILO, a specialised agency of the United Nations established in 1919, brings together governments, employers and workers from member states to promote labour standards, social justice and decent employment opportunities.

Its mandate includes advancing fundamental workers' rights, improving working conditions, promoting employment opportunities and strengthening social protection systems.

Atwoli maintained that COTU-K and African trade unions would continue supporting Houngbo's leadership as he undertakes the task of steering the organisation through an increasingly complex global labour environment.

He expressed confidence that the renewed mandate would further strengthen the protection of workers' rights and ensure that Africa remains actively involved in shaping the future of work.