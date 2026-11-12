US, other five embassies raise alarm over Ebola risk in South Sudan

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Medical personnel dispose of a body of Ebola victim in South Sudan. [Courtesy]

The United States Embassy in South Sudan, alongside five other diplomatic missions, has raised concern over the heightened risk of an Ebola outbreak in the country, calling on the government to urgently strengthen its healthcare system and ensure adequate funding for public health services.

In a joint statement, the Embassies of Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway, the United Kingdom and the United States said the threat of an Ebola outbreak underscored the urgent need for South Sudanese leaders to prioritise healthcare financing and support humanitarian operations.

The diplomatic missions called on the government to use public revenue to fund the health sector, including paying salaries for public health workers who play a critical role in disease surveillance, prevention and emergency response.

“The Embassies reaffirm their concern about the high risks of an Ebola outbreak in South Sudan. These risks give even greater urgency to the need for South Sudan’s leaders to start using South Sudan’s public revenue to fund the health sector, including the salaries of public health workers,” the statement read.

The diplomats also urged authorities to guarantee humanitarian organisations unrestricted access across the country to enable them to deliver assistance to vulnerable populations.

They warned that limited access could undermine efforts to respond to public health emergencies and leave communities in need without essential medical and humanitarian support.

The warning comes amid longstanding challenges facing South Sudan's healthcare system, including inadequate funding, shortages of health personnel and difficulties delivering services in remote and conflict-affected areas.

Ebola is a severe viral disease that can cause serious illness and death, with outbreaks requiring rapid detection, isolation, contact tracing and effective infection prevention measures.

The embassies said strengthening public health services and facilitating humanitarian access were essential steps towards protecting South Sudanese communities from the threat of an outbreak.