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Uganda, Somalia, South Sudan among 11 African nations on US travel warning list

By Wanjiku Kariuki | Nov. 10, 2026
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US President Donald Trump. [AFP]

Uganda, Somalia and South Sudan are among 11 African countries under the highest US travel warning, which tells Americans not to visit destinations facing serious safety and security threats.

The other African countries on the list are Burkina Faso, the Central African Republic (CAR), Chad, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Libya, Mali, Niger and Sudan.

The US Department of State has classified the destinations under Level 4 of its travel advisory system, the highest category, which carries a “Do Not Travel” warning.

“These places are dangerous. Do not go for ANY reason,” the State Department warned.

The department said the advisories are based on local conditions and the US government's limited ability to provide emergency assistance to its citizens in some of the affected countries.

The risks cited across the countries include armed conflict, terrorism, political unrest, violent crime, kidnapping and wrongful detention.

Others face health threats, inadequate medical facilities and the presence of landmines and unexploded ordnance.

Why Uganda, Somalia and South Sudan are on the list

The three East African countries face different security and safety challenges that have informed the US travel warnings.

In Uganda, the advisory cites terrorism, violent crime, civil unrest and health risks.

The country was also affected by an Ebola Bundibugyo outbreak in 2026, prompting the US to raise its travel warning from Level 3 to Level 4 in May.

The US has also warned of possible terrorist attacks targeting public places, including religious venues, schools, government buildings, transport facilities and tourist areas.

Somalia's warning is linked to attacks by al-Shabaab militants, kidnapping, armed conflict and terrorism.

The US advisory identifies bombings and attacks on public places as major risks, including incidents in the capital Mogadishu.

Among the attacks cited is a May 2025 suicide bombing outside a military base in Mogadishu that killed 20 people during an army recruitment exercise.

The advisory also cites a 2024 attack on Lido Beach that killed more than 50 people.

In South Sudan, the concerns include armed conflict, political instability, kidnapping and violent crime.

The US also cites the presence of landmines and unexploded ordnance, while warning that medical services are extremely limited and emergency treatment may require evacuation.

The US government has also restricted the movement of its personnel in the country due to security concerns, including requiring armoured vehicles for most movements and limiting official travel outside Juba.

Other countries on the global list

Beyond Africa, the list covers countries in the Middle East, Asia, Eastern Europe and the Americas.

Five Middle Eastern countries are included: Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Syria and Yemen.

Six others are in Asia and Eastern Europe: Afghanistan, Belarus, Burma (Myanmar), North Korea, Russia and Ukraine. Haiti is the only country from the Americas on the list.

The advisories also warn of arbitrary arrests and wrongful detention in countries such as Belarus, Iran, North Korea and Russia.

American citizens could face detention with limited or no contact with the outside world.

Crime, kidnapping and limited access to emergency medical services are among other concerns raised in countries including Haiti, Somalia, Burkina Faso and the DRC.

The State Department has urged Americans to avoid travelling to the listed destinations.

US citizens already in the affected countries have been advised to leave where it is safe to do so.

The department cited security risks and its limited ability to provide emergency assistance to Americans in some of the destinations.

The US travel advisory system has four levels. Level 1 advises travellers to exercise normal precautions, Level 2 calls for increased caution, Level 3 recommends reconsidering travel while Level 4 carries a “Do Not Travel” warning.

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Related Topics

US Travel Warning African Countries Under US Travel Warning US Travel Advisory US Travel Advisory Levels
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