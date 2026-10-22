Ghana to monitor travellers for 21 days amid Ebola cases in Kenya, Nigeria

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Ghana to monitor travellers arriving from Ebola-affected areas for 21 days. [Courtesy]

Ghana says it will monitor travellers arriving from Ebola-affected areas for 21 days as it strengthens surveillance and preparedness.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health said the measures aim to prevent importation of the Bundibugyo virus and ensure early detection, prompt isolation and effective management of suspected cases.

“Travellers from affected areas would have their health monitored for 21 days,” the ministry said.

The announcement follows reports of Ebola cases in Kenya and Nigeria.

Kenya had recorded nine confirmed Ebola cases as of October 20, while Nigeria confirmed an imported case on October 20.

According to the Ministry, Kenya poses a risk because of direct flights between the two countries and higher passenger volumes than those from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

Nigeria, on the other hand, poses a risk because of frequent travel between the two countries.

Ghana has not reported any Ebola cases but has intensified screening at points of entry, particularly at the airport, to reduce the risk of imported infections.

Other preparedness measures include simulation exercises at Accra International Airport and the Ghana Infectious Disease Centre, monitoring travellers from high-risk areas, strengthening laboratory readiness and sensitising healthcare workers.