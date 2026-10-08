Zimbabwe bids farewell to billionaire Wicknell Chivayo and wife

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Caskets carrying bodies of Zimbabwe billionaire Wicknell Chivayo and his wife Lucy 'Lulu' Muteke before burial at Sahwira Glen Forest Memorial Park on October 8, 2026. [Courtesy]

The flamboyance that defined Zimbabwean businessman and philanthropist Wicknell Chivayo followed him to his final farewell, but on Thursday at Sahwira Glen Forest Memorial Park in Harare.

Chivayo, popularly known as Sir Wicknell, and his wife, Lucy “Lulu” Muteke, were laid to rest side by side, eight days after they died in a helicopter crash near Marondera.

The couple were among five people killed in the September 30 tragedy, bringing to an abrupt end the life of one of Zimbabwe’s most recognisable — and polarising — businessmen.

For mourners who gathered to remember him, however, Chivayo’s story was not defined only by the luxury cars, lavish lifestyle and larger-than-life persona that made him a familiar figure in Zimbabwean public life.

His supporters remembered a philanthropist whose generosity reached religious institutions, schools, healthcare facilities, sports and ordinary individuals in need.

Zimbabwe military with the casket carrying businessman Wicknell Chvayo during burial at Glen Forest on October 8, 2026. [Courtesy]

He was eulogised for clearing debts owed by institutions, including Highlanders Football Club, distributing vehicles to individuals, musicians and educators, and supporting women’s empowerment and youth initiatives.

His most prominent acts of philanthropy included the donation of 10 state-of-the-art Toyota ambulances and 200,000 litres of diesel to Zimbabwe’s national healthcare system.

It was this side of Chivayo that dominated many of the tributes as family, friends, church members, government officials and thousands of mourners gathered to bid him and Lucy farewell.

The mourning began in earnest at the family home in Gletwyn, where the requiem proceedings were marked by prayer and powerful singing from members of the Johane Masowe eChishanu Apostolic sect.

Dressed in their distinctive white garments, worshippers filled the gathering with a cappella hymns, including Chivayo’s favourite spiritual songs such as “Hossana”. Their voices echoed through the proceedings, creating an atmosphere that alternated between celebration of faith and the raw pain of sudden loss.

The scenes mirrored the vigils held at the family home and outside Doves Funeral Parlour in the days preceding the burial.

Chivayo, popularly known as Sir Wicknell, and his wife, Lucy “Lulu” Muteke, were laid to rest side by side, eight days after they died in a helicopter crash near Marondera.

The couple were among five people killed in the September 30 crash, bringing to an end the life of one of Zimbabwe’s most recognisable — and polarising — businessmen.

Their final journey drew thousands of mourners, family members, church followers, business associates and senior government officials.

The mood was sombre as mourners gathered at home during the requiem mass, with members of the Johane Masowe eChishanu Apostolic sect dressed in white, filled the proceedings with hymns and a cappella worship.

The music, prayers and mourning echoed the vigils held at the family’s Gletwyn home and outside Doves Funeral Parlour in the days leading to the burial.

Chivayo’s church community sang some of his favourite spiritual songs, including “Hossana”, turning the funeral into both a farewell and a celebration of faith.

Among the most emotional moments came when Chivayo’s younger brother, Joachim “G6” Chivayo, rose to deliver his tribute.

Wearing a shirt bearing his late brother’s image, Joachim temporarily set aside the public persona associated with the Chivayo family and spoke as a grieving younger sibling.

“I stand before you not as a businessman, nor as G6, but as a little brother, Joachim Chivayo. Today my brother, my teacher, our captain has left us,” he said. Pallbearer carry the body of Lucy 'Lulu' Muteke, wife to Wicknell Chivayo during burial on October 8, 2026. [Courtesy]

Joachim, visibly emotional, also joked that he had been instructed to keep his tribute to 10 minutes a restriction he suggested his famously outspoken brother would have found amusing.

He pledged to protect Chivayo’s children and preserve the legacy he had left behind, while appealing to people who had pending business dealings with his late brother to come forward transparently.

Another emotional moment came when businessman and politician Scott Sakupwanya broke down while delivering his eulogy for his close friend.

For former boxing champion Arifonso “Mosquito” Zvenyika, Chivayo’s legacy was deeply personal. He recalled receiving financial help when his family was struggling, including money for his wife’s medical treatment and a vehicle that enabled him to take her to hospital.

“He ministered into my life at my weakest period and restored my marriage,” Zvenyika said, describing Chivayo as “blessed” and a “candidate of God’s grace.”

By 3.30pm, the couple’s procession began its journey sneaking through Harare on Thursday offered a dramatic preview of the final send-off with their remains travelled through the capital in a procession of luxury vehicles, attracting crowds along the route before they were taken to the family home to lie in state.

Chivayo’s display Malaysian-made 14-carat gold coffin was designed in the style of a Rolls-Royce, while Lucy’s resembled a Mercedes-Benz both were placed in the middle of the mourners. Caskets layed on a decorated pew during the requiem mass on October 8, 2026. [Courtesy]

The elaborate caskets reflected the luxury-car culture that had become synonymous with Chivayo in life. Yet the final farewell remained centred on loss.

The family had earlier confirmed there would be no viewing of the bodies because of their condition following the crash.

Along the way, groups of people waved placards and twigs of trees to the convoy while some wailed uncontrollably.

At Sahwira Glen Forest Memorial Park, the two caskets were unloaded from the hearses. Chivayo’s was carried by members of the Zimbabwe military, while Lucy’s was borne by family pallbearers.

The procession to the graves was slow and solemn with mourners watched in silence, some crying openly, others singing softly as the caskets were taken to their final resting places in the Royal Estate section of the memorial park.

The earth was opened, the couple were lowered into their graves, and the days of public mourning gave way to the permanence of burial.

The couple were buried side by side in the memorial park’s Royal Estate section, bringing to a