Zimbabwe mourns Wicknell Chivayo and spouse

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Caskets carrying bodies of Zimbabwe's businessman Wicknell Chivayo and his wife Lucy Muteke before it was removed from the morgue on October 7, 2026. [Courtesy]

Thousands of Zimbabweans gathered in Harare’s central business district to pay tribute to businessman and philanthropist Wicknell Chivayo, remembering him as a generous, loving and larger-than-life figure whose influence extended from business to entertainment, sport and religious circles.

Chivayo, his wife Lucy Muteke, her assistant and two pilots died on September 30 when a Bell 430 helicopter crashed at Kudenga Farm. Their deaths have triggered an outpouring of grief across Zimbabwe, with mourners gathering for church services, vigils and tributes ahead of their burial.

Among those reflecting on Chivayo’s life were Madzibaba Katsiru and Coach Rambo, who worshipped alongside him in the Johane Masowe eChishanu Apostolic.

Their accounts offered a personal glimpse into a man remembered not only for his wealth but also for his willingness to support others. Funeral arrangements at Wicknell Chivayo's residence. [Courtesy]

Coach Rambo described Chivayo as a man who consistently offered assistance and appeared determined to do even more for those around him.

“He was very supportive, all that he was doing and was promising to do more. But unfortunately if Jesus says yes, who can say no,” he said.

That sentiment has been echoed by mourners who have spent the past several days celebrating Chivayo’s life while coming to terms with his sudden death.

His philanthropy was particularly visible among Zimbabwean artists, sporting personalities and members of the business community, with beneficiaries recalling financial assistance and other forms of support.

A night vigil was also held at the Chivayo family home ahead of the burial, providing relatives, friends and members of the public an opportunity to pay their final respects. A fleet of top-of-the-range hearse that ferried Wicknell Chivayo's body. [Courtesy]

A fleet of top-of-the-range vehicles associated with his lavish lifestyle was seen at Doves Funeral Services in Harare as mourners gathered for the church service for Chivayo and Muteke.

Their remains were due to lie in state at the Chivayo family home in Gletwin before the burial at Sahwira Glen Forest Memorial Park.

The cemetery, formerly known as Glen Forest Cemetery, has been developed by the Nyaradzo Group as a premium memorial facility, featuring landscaped burial grounds, private family estates, eco-forest plots, cremation services and enhanced security.

Its upscale facilities and pricing, which can run into thousands of US dollars, have positioned it as a destination for affluent families seeking privacy and permanence.

Meanwhile, attention has also turned to the investigation into the crash that claimed the four lives. The wreckage of the Bell 430 helicopter has been moved to Charles Prince Airport for forensic examination, including by international experts.

The government has said a preliminary report examining the wreckage, weather conditions, maintenance history, operator and crew records is expected within 30 days.