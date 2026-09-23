Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Sudan's Al-Burhan US visa denial robs him opportunity to attend, address UNGA

By Fred Kagonye | Sep. 23, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Sudanese army commander General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan who has been denied visa to attend the UN General Assembly in New York, US. [AFP]

The United States refusal to grant a visa to Sudanese army commander General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan has denied him the opportunity to attend and address the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Several news organizations including the AFP reported that Washington had linked the issuing of a visa to his acceptance of a 90-day ceasefire in the warring nation.

The US conditioned the visa on al-Burhan accepting a three-month ceasefire proposal, citing diplomatic sources.

Al-Burhan's government has rejected the proposal, arguing that a truce would only allow the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to regroup and attack, and in retaliation Washington denied him visa.

According to Reuters, the 90-day truce was proposed by Massad Boulos, the US senior adviser for Arab and African affairs.

Washington wants both sides to accept a humanitarian truce and commit to an inclusive political dialogue leading to a civilian government, according to the State Department.

Sudan has been engulfed in a devastating war between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and RSF since 2023, which the UN describes as the world's worst humanitarian crisis. No regional, international or UN initiative has halted it so far.

Al-Burhan was scheduled to address the General Assembly on Thursday. It remains unclear whether he will attend but diplomatic sources told news organizations in Khartoum, that they remain optimistic of their leader attending,

Al-Burhan has addressed the assembly before, twice, since the war broke out without such hitches.

Sudan’s UN ambassador has urged the world body to intervene, arguing that failure to allow al-Burhan to travel to New York prevents the member state leader from participating in person.

A spokesperson for UN chief Antonio Guterres said he was "deeply concerned" that the visa had not been issued and was engaging with Washington on the issue.

One diplomatic source told the media that withholding the entry permit was a "violation of the UN's agreement with the US".

Several sources described the dispute as the lowest point in relations between Washington and Sudan's army since the war began.

Relations had already been strained by a US proposal to extend the arms embargo on Darfur to the whole country, a move Al-Burhan’s backers dismissed arguing that it would disproportionately punish the army.

On Monday, Al-Burhan reportedly said that ceasefire efforts led by outside parties had failed to end the war and that peace dictated from outside would not last.

Stripped legitimacy, a new blow to Al-Burhan

As reports of the withheld visa emerged, the US Department of State issued a statement on Tuesday declaring that neither of Sudan's warring parties holds legitimate authority.

State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said that neither the SAF, RSF nor their respective leaders "represent legitimate, constitutional governance for Sudan."

He added that the United States was ready to work with anyone who is a serious partner for peace in Sudan, and that Washington would "seek to raise the cost of continued conflict on all belligerents" and the networks fueling the war.

Former Sudanese civilian Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok is in New York this week to attend General Assembly events alongside members of his anti-war coalition, according to Reuters.

The conflict in Sudan has displaced nearly 14 million people.

At least 9.3 million people have been displaced inside Sudan and 4.4 million others who have fled to neighboring countries, according to UN figures from October 2025.

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), 33.7 million people require humanitarian assistance in 2026. 

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Sudanese Armed Forces Rapid Support Forces (RSF) Abdel Fattah al-Burhan
.

Latest Stories

US, China eye Mrima Hill minerals as Kenya faces questions over Sh8trn tender
US, China eye Mrima Hill minerals as Kenya faces questions over Sh8trn tender
Business
By Macharia Kamau and Irene Githinji
16 mins ago
Questions swirl over opaque Sh26 billion maize import tender
Business
By Brian Ngugi
16 mins ago
People's coalition to appeal ruling on national tallying centre
Politics
By Irene Githinji
16 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Questions swirl over opaque Sh26 billion maize import tender
By Brian Ngugi 16 mins ago
Questions swirl over opaque Sh26 billion maize import tender
Fragmented opposition punctures Kalonzo's Ukombozi Alliance takeoff
By Jacob Ochiro 16 mins ago
Fragmented opposition punctures Kalonzo's Ukombozi Alliance takeoff
Which way Sifuna? Race against time to secure political vehicle
By Ndungu Gachane 16 mins ago
Which way Sifuna? Race against time to secure political vehicle
Uhuru remarks open Pandora's box, leave Gachagua tight-lipped
By Josphat Thiong’o 16 mins ago
Uhuru remarks open Pandora's box, leave Gachagua tight-lipped
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved