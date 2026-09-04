Jubaland wants Somalia arms embargo reviewed

Audio By Vocalize

People walk in downtown Kismayo with shops and a mosque in the background during the day. [AFP]

Jubaland has called for an urgent review of the United Nations decision to lift the arms embargo on Somalia following an alleged Turkish airstrike in Doolow District that reportedly injured five people.

In a statement, Jubaland said the reported use of Turkish military aircraft in the Gedo Region incident raised questions about the control and accountability of military capabilities provided to Somalia.

The administration said the overnight operation involved two missiles and targeted the residence of Mahad Abdirahman Adan, a former commander of the Federal Government’s Custodial Corps.

One of the missiles allegedly struck the residence of Doolow District Chairman. Jubaland said Adan and four civilians were injured.

The administration alleged that the former commander was targeted because of his political differences with Somalia’s Federal Government leadership.

Jubaland described the reported strike as a serious incident and urged the United Nations and other international partners to examine Türkiye’s role.

It called on the UN, African Union, IGAD, United States and European Union to give the incident greater attention, citing concerns over its potential implications for Somalia’s political and security environment.

The administration also urged the United Nations to reconsider the lifting of the arms embargo until, in its view, Somalia has stronger mechanisms for ensuring the responsible management and accountability of weapons supplied by international partners.

The call comes against the backdrop of continuing political differences between Somalia’s Federal Government and Jubaland, with disagreements over governance, elections and the distribution of political and security authority.

Jubaland also questioned Türkiye’s suitability as a mediator in Somalia’s political disputes, arguing that its alleged involvement in the Doolow operation could affect perceptions of its neutrality.

The administration described the reported attack as a potential war crime, but such a classification would require assessment under applicable international law and investigation of the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The statement did not include details of casualties beyond the five injured people or identify the stated military objective of the operation.

The claims made by Jubaland could not independently be verified, and the statement did not include responses from the Turkish authorities or Somalia’s Federal Government.