Kindiki challenges African countries to invest in digital transformation

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Deputy President Kithure Kindiki. [File,Standard]

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has challenged African countries to invest more in digital transformation in order to keep pace with other developed nations that have placed it at the centre of their advancement.



The DP said Kenya is investing heavily in the sector to enhance governance and improve the delivery of services as it targets making the digital sector more productive and profitable.



“The digital future of Africa will not be handed to us. We must build it boldly, patiently, strategically, and deliberately together. Technological advancement is the biggest driver of the future,” DP said.



Speaking when he opened the Connected Africa Summit in Nairobi on Tuesday, the DP said that African countries must not relent in pursuit of success in the sector, which is full of potential waiting for exploitation.



“Africa is ready to shape its own digital future. Africa is ready to build together. Africa is ready to move from conversation to execution, from pilots to Pan-African reality,” he noted.



The DP identified transformative investments Kenya has made in the last four years, which have elevated its digital sector, making it more beneficial to millions of Kenyans across the country.



Among them is the extension of the Digital Superhighway by an additional 30, 000 kilometers with a target of 100, 000 kilometers. The government is also establishing ICT hubs in each of the 1450 wards, with 382 completed and another 400 hubs nearing completion. Public WiFi hotspots have also been installed countrywide. The government has also enhanced digital training for thousands of youths who have gained the requisite skills necessary in the digital space.

“Today, we can confidently say this approach is delivering results. Kenya has emerged as one of Africa’s leading digital economies and a globally recognised innovation hub. Our digital economy contributes an estimated 7–8 per cent of GDP, with a clear pathway to double-digit contribution,” DP stated.

Kindiki called for increased public-private partnerships going forward, saying governments alone cannot guarantee success in the sector, citing inadequate funds and human capital in the public sector.

“The public sector does not have enough resources and human capital to meet the demands of Africa’s future. We must strengthen the partnerships focused on making the lives of the people better,” he said.