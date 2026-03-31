Uganda, Kenya reassure citizens amid Middle East fuel concerns

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Amid ongoing unrest in the Middle East, Uganda and Kenya have moved to assure their citizens of sufficient fuel supplies and strategic preparedness.

Uganda’s Ministry of Energy, Mineral Development, and the National Oil Company Limited (UNOC) said the country has ample fuel stock, with additional shipments expected from late March through April via the port of Mombasa.

The statement addressed online messages claiming shortages, calling them “not factual” and warning they could cause undue panic.

“This message also serves to clarify the related misrepresentations being circulated on social media, which are not factual and seem to be biased to causing undue panic and potential exploitation,” the statement read.

The government is coordinating with supply partners to ensure continuity in petroleum distribution.

This comes a day after President William Ruto announced having met with ministries and private sector representatives to assess the impact of the Gulf crisis on fuel, food supplies, and exports.

He emphasized that the country is shielded from sudden price shocks thanks to a Government-to-Government fuel procurement arrangement.

“The Government-to-Government fuel procurement arrangement has cushioned Kenyans from immediate shocks. This strategic intervention has mitigated price increases, ensured security of supply, and proven to be both prudent and forward-looking,” Ruto said.

Both governments’ statements aim to reassure citizens that fuel and essential supplies remain secure despite regional tensions.