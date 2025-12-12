Africa's new era icons

Some of the African creators during the awards. [Courtesy]

The TikTok Awards Sub-Saharan Africa celebrated a new generation of African creators and entertainers who are shaping culture, driving digital influence and taking the continent’s stories to the world.

As with much of urban Africa, South Africa’s rising afro-fusion star Ciza has dominated Kenya’s pop scene this year with his club anthem Isaka (6am), featuring Jazzwork and Thukuthela.

The track ignited a continent-wide dance challenge six months ago, amassing more than two million videos globally and securing a top-three spot on TikTok South Africa’s Songs of the summer. His rise has been nothing short of remarkable.

Some of the African creators during the awards. [Stevens Muendo, Standard]

The son of a former record label executive, Ciza stepped into his moment of glory at the glittering TikTok Awards Sub-Saharan Africa ceremony in Johannesburg.

Performing before a star-studded auditorium and millions watching online, he delivered a charged 10-minute set that had the crowd demanding more. At just 24, he embodied the new age of African icons — a generation reshaping culture, storytelling and digital influence. It was a night firmly stamped with Gen Z energy.

The event shimmered with style and flair, from confident red-carpet walks to the tension of the winners’ announcements. TikTok stars from across the continent showcased Africa’s rapidly expanding creator landscape.

With an estimated 189 million users across the continent, the platform’s creative force was unmistakable.

South Africa, Nigeria and Kenya dominated the evening, reflecting their strong user bases.

Nigeria boasts around 27 million users, South Africa an estimated 23 million, while Kenya leads in engagement relative to internet population.

Nigeria’s Belove Olocha, nominated for both Storyteller of the Year and Entertainer of the Year, made a striking red-carpet entrance in a vibrant yellow dress.

Known for her sharp, humorous commentary and movie reviews, particularly on Big Brother Naija and Nollywood, she charmed the press with ease before being crowned Entertainer of the Year to loud applause.

The Video of the Year category brought together Ugandan philanthropist David Mubiru, Nigerian sketch comedian Isaac Samz and Tanzanian creator Fanuel Masamaki.

Masamaki, celebrated for bringing football culture to life with infectious energy, clinched the win at just 26, earning East Africa a proud moment.

Kenyan nominees also made a strong statement. In the Education Creator of the Year category, tech educator Roy Kanyi and English tutor Mutisya Musyoki (EnglishWithClem) represented Kenya with distinction. South Africa’s Mitchell Tafadzwe and Nigeria’s Izzi Boye clinched the top two positions.

Kenya’s victories came courtesy of Arnold Mbayi, better known as Boyz Makekii, who won Food Creator of the Year, and Tunero Animations, who took Rising Star of the Year.

Nigeria’s Dejoke Ogunbiyi secured Social Impact Creator of the Year, with Kenyan contenders Valerie Jepkoech and Anita Soina also delivering impressive showings.

To cap Kenya’s strong performance, John Mbugua of @zozasportscast won Sports Creator of the Year.

“Winning isn’t the finish line; it’s fuel for the next chapter,” Mbugua said as he accepted his award. “Every piece of content comes from passion, and this recognition shows that passion is resonating far beyond my expectations.”

Reflecting on the night, Boniswa Sidwaba, TikTok’s Head of Content Operations for Sub-Saharan Africa, said: “Tonight brought together the trailblazers who have redefined what it means to be a creator in Africa.

From Sokoto to Nairobi and Accra to Pretoria, we honoured those who turned 60-second clips into cultural movements.”

Nigeria may have claimed Creator of the Year (Raja’atu Muhammed Ibraim) and Storyteller of the Year (Brian Nwana), but the evening belonged to one of its biggest music exports: Crown Uzama, better known as Shallipopi. With ‘Plutomania’ defining 2025 and viral hits sweeping social platforms, the artiste who began releasing freestyles online in 2015 was fittingly crowned Artiste of the Year.

Performing crowd favourites including his 2024 hit Shakespopi, Shallipopi electrified the auditorium alongside Johannesburg DJs Thuli P and Fil_Laa.

South Africa’s newcomer Thabsie had earlier delivered a standout set, but Shallipopi closed the night with undeniable star power.

“TikTok has played a significant role in spreading culture through music in 2025. Thank you for supporting upcoming artistes and giving them a spotlight to shine,” he said.

It was an impressive inaugural awards ceremony for a platform whose monetisation in Africa continues to evolve.

With Live Gifting, Subscriptions, brand partnerships and Creator Hubs offering new income streams and community support, the creator economy is expanding and as 2026 approaches, the future looks promising.