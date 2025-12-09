Tanzania streets deserted as heavy security spooks protesters

A general view of a deserted avenue in Dar Es Salaam on December 9, 2025 during a day of demonstrations against the violent crackdown by security forces on election demonstrations. (Photo by AFP)

Tanzania's biggest city was deserted on Tuesday, with a heavy security presence apparently deterring planned anti-government demonstrations over the election violence in October.

Police last week banned proposed rallies, which were called in response to the violent crackdown on unrest during the October 29 election.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan was declared the winner with 98 percent of the vote, but her government was accused of rigging the polls and overseeing a campaign of murders and abductions of her critics that sparked nationwide protests and riots.

The opposition says more than 1,000 people were killed over several days as security forces cracked down on the protests with an alleged "shoot-to-kill" policy. The government has not given a death toll.

The authorities have continued to stifle dissent, arresting hundreds of people and charging them with treason, which carries the death penalty.

Tuesday is Tanzania's independence day, but the government had already banned the usual celebrations after it was earmarked for fresh protests.

On Monday, Prime Minister Mwigulu Nchemba urged citizens to stay home and "use the day for rest".

The economic capital Dar es Salaam was unusually quiet on Tuesday, with no cars and few people on the streets, as a heavy security presence dominated, according to AFP reporters.

One reporter was stopped and searched seven times in just over 30 minutes while walking through the city, where shops were closed.

Public transportation had entirely stopped operating and the main thoroughfare, Barack Obama Drive, was closed, the correspondent said.

International rights groups said alleged protest organisers and opposition supporters had been rounded up and intimidated ahead of the proposed rallies.

"The Tanzanian government is building on the alarming climate of fear that prevailed prior to the elections to deter further protests," Human Rights Watch's senior researcher Oryem Nyeko said in a statement.

Amnesty International urged authorities to "respect and protect the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly" in Tanzania.

Global criticism has grown, with the United States saying it would be "comprehensively reviewing" its relationship with Tanzania following the election violence, and European Union lawmakers voting to suspend aid.

African election observers said the ballot was not free or fair, since opposition leaders were barred from running and there were signs of direct cheating during the vote.