AU, ECOWAS back President Talon as Benin military attempts coup

By Denis Omondi | Dec. 7, 2025

Benin's President Patrice Talon awaits the arrival of the French President at the Marina palace in Cotonou on July 27, 2022. [AFP]

The African Union (AU) has condemned the Benin military’s coup attempt that happened on Sunday morning, compounding the growing concerns over hostile regime changes across states in West Africa.

In a statement, AU Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Yousouf urged the coup leaders to retreat, adding that military interventions in civilian affairs contravened principles and values of the continental body.

“The Chairperson calls on all actors involved in the coup attempt to immediately cease all unlawful actions, to fully respect the Constitution of Benin, and to return without delay to their legitimate barracks and professional obligations,” said  Yousouf.

He added: “The Chairperson further reaffirms the African Union’s support to H.E. President Patrice Talon, the legitimate authorities of the Republic of Benin, and the People of Benin, who continue to demonstrate their commitment to democracy, peace, and institutional stability.”

Early Sunday, December 7, a group of military soldiers took control of the country’s state broadcaster to announce the military takeover amid growing disgruntlement over insecurity in the country’s north, where jihadists have staged attacks, leaving several people dead.

Further, the soldiers were reportedly unhappy with the neglect of families of those killed in combat and poor leadership.

President Talon’s safety was not compromised throughout the ordeal, which was thwarted by loyal forces.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) also castigated the coup plotters and threatened to activate the regional standby force to neutralise any military offensive and avert an unconstitutional change of government.

“ECOWAS holds the leaders of the plot both individually and collectively responsible for any loss to life and property occasioned by their action,” it stated.

“ECOWAS will support the Government and the people in all forms necessary, including the deployment of the regional standby force, to defend the Constitution and the territorial integrity of Benin.”

According to the AFP news agency, at least thirteen active and former soldiers were arrested, including the leader of the foiled coup plot.

Niger, Burkina Faso, Mali, Guinea, and Guinea-Bissau are some of the countries within the region that have fallen to military rulers recently.

The regional blocs have often responded by suspending these nations from their bodies, as was the case with Madagascar, where President Andry Rajoelina was forced out of office in October this year.

Benin is due for an election in April next year.

