The Standard

Tanzania urges respect for national processes amid foreign concerns over October 29

By Mike Kihaki | Dec. 7, 2025
Tanzania's Samia Suluhu Hassan Samia Suluhu Hassan signing official documents as she takes the oath of office during her inauguration ceremony in Dar es Salaam on November 3, 2025. [Courtesy]

The Government of Tanzania has responded to a series of statements issued over the past week by  several development partners and foreign governments regarding the events of October 29, 2025.

Tanzania’s stance that while international cooperation remains key, domestic processes must be given space to function independently.

In a press release dated December 5, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation confirmed it had “received and taken note” of the remarks made by countries

including Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Norway, the United States, and others, as well as the European Union and the United Nations

Human Rights Council.

The statements had raised concerns over recent political developments in the country, prompting diplomatic engagement between Tanzania’s Foreign Affairs Minister and

ambassadors accredited to Dar es Salaam on November 28.

While acknowledging the role of the international community in promoting democracy and socio-political progress, the government expressed unease with the tone of some of the remarks.

“Tanzania has noted with concern particularly the contents of these statements,” the release said, emphasizing that such comments came despite “a candid engagement” with

diplomats just days earlier.

The government highlighted the establishment of a Commission of Inquiry mandated to investigate the post-election violence and produce an official report.

“The findings of the report will bring about understanding of the unfortunate events that occurred and form the basis for future constructive engagement,” the statement noted.

Tanzania urged its partners to allow national mechanisms to run their course, saying it remains firmly committed to peace, stability, and international cooperation.

“Tanzania remains committed to constructive international cooperation for peace and development,” the statement stated, calling on all stakeholders to respect the steps the government has taken.

Tanzania sought to reassure foreign governments of its readiness to maintain strong ties.

“The Government… wishes to reassure the international community and development partners of its readiness and commitment to continue engagement on all matters of mutual interest, as equal partner.

