Ghana calls for transparent investigation into Tanzania's election violence

Protesters attack a polling station as clashes erupt in Dar es Salaam on October 29, 2025, during Tanzania’s presidential elections. [AFP]

Ghana is now calling for credible, impartial and transparent investigations into Tanzania's election violence.

Through its Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ghana said it has observed with great concern the rapidly evolving political and human rights situation in Dar following the October 29 General Election.

Accra, in a statement, said a fair, inclusive and equitable process anchored in the rule of law will provide the victims, including those detained and the alleged perpetrators, access to due process guaranteed under the international human rights laws.

The call comes amid tensions ahead of planned protests on December 9.

Human rights activities, legal experts and Tanzania's largest opposition party alleged that more than 3000 people were killed and that security forces were secretly dumping bodies in mass graves to hide the scale of the deaths.

"At this critical juncture, Ghana, as a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council and mindful of its responsibilities to promote peace and human rights internationally, joins the calls made by AU, the Commonwealth and the UN for all actors to exercise maximum restraint...," the statement read in part.

Dated December 3, the statement said Accra has noted that Dar’s post-election period has been marred by violent clashes, loss of lives, and heightened confrontations between security forces and protesters, developments it warned could have far-reaching implications for Tanzania’s long-term stability.

“Ghana conveys its condolences to families of civilians killed during the unrest and wishes a quick recovery to those injured during the unwarranted violence,” the statement read.

Accra further acknowledged assurances by Tanzanian authorities that they would address concerns about impunity through accountability, justice, and respect for constitutional order.

The statement emphasised that effective policing and adherence to human rights standards must remain central to the management of public order, particularly to safeguard protesters and ensure all relevant state institutions uphold their obligations.

It urged all stakeholders, including government officials, security forces, political parties, civil society actors and demonstrators to respect the rule of law, protect democratic values, and preserve civic space essential to preventing further abuses.

On Monday, President Samia Suluhu delivered a stern message regarding the unrest witnessed in the country on election day, saying the events were orchestrated by foreign actors seeking to undermine Tanzania’s long-standing peace and destabilise the nation’s governance.

She condemned what she described as foreign arrogance in dictating how Tanzania should manage its internal affairs.

While highlighting economic interests, Suluhu said Tanzania is richly endowed, including rare minerals, making it an attractive target for foreign powers.

She noted that in the past, the country was overlooked because it was seen as poor, but now “they are drooling over our wealth.”

In her final appeal, the President called on Tanzanians to safeguard unity, peace, and national dignity.

“It should not become a curse that we fight and kill each other. Tanzania belongs to all of us, and we must protect it,” she said.