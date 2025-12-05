Western diplomats demand release of bodies after Tanzania election killings

President Samia Suluhu Hassan. [Courtesy]

Seventeen Western diplomatic missions in Tanzania have urged authorities to release bodies of victims killed in post-election violence and free political prisoners as reports suggest hundreds of protesters and other people were killed following the disputed October 29 elections.

The British High Commission, Canadian High Commission, European Union Delegation and 14 European embassies issued a joint statement calling for an independent inquiry into credible reports from domestic and international organizations showing evidence of extrajudicial killings, disappearances, arbitrary arrests and concealment of dead bodies.

Tanzanians took to the streets on October 29 against the re-election of President Samia Suluhu Hassan, in a protest that quickly escalated into violence and death. Hassan won with 97.66 percent of the vote after opposition parties were effectively barred from participating.

"We deeply regret the tragic loss of lives and numerous injuries in the wake of the elections," the diplomats said in the statement.

The missions called on security forces to act with maximum restraint and urged the government to uphold international commitments to protecting fundamental freedoms and constitutional rights.

The opposition party Chadema has claimed that between 1,000 and 2,000 people were killed in these protests, though the UN Human Rights Office has been unable to independently verify the casualty figures owing to the volatile security situation and the internet shutdown which followed the vote.

UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk urged the Tanzanian authorities to provide information about the fate and whereabouts of all those missing and to hand over the bodies of those killed to their loved ones.

The diplomatic missions referenced preliminary African Union and Southern African Development Community election reports that identified shortcomings in the electoral process.

"Any inquiry must be independent, transparent and inclusive, bringing in civil society, faith-based groups and all political actors," the statement said.

The diplomats also demanded authorities release all political prisoners and allow detainees legal and medical support.

More than 150 people have been arrested since the vote, with many including children allegedly charged with treason.

The joint statement follows earlier declarations from the EU High Representative on November 2 and foreign ministers of Canada, Norway and the United Kingdom on October 31 regarding the Tanzania elections.

The United States is comprehensively reviewing its relationship with Tanzania after condemning repression and disturbing violence against civilians during the post-election crackdown.

Tanzania's government imposed a curfew and internet blackout while imposing censorship of protest documentation in the days following the election.

Tanzania's Vice President Emmanuel Nchimbi said on November 9 the government favoured dialogue, though he provided no further details.

The signatories to the joint statement include the embassies of Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Slovakia, Spain,

Sweden and Switzerland alongside the British and Canadian high commissions and EU Delegation in Dar es Salaam.