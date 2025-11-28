Zanzibar shatters annual tourism record two months early

An aerial view of Zanzibar in Tanzania in this picture filed on January 30, 2015. The archipelago has shattered its annual tourism record two months early, recording 743,605 international arrivals by October 2025. [Courtesy]

Zanzibar has broken its full-year tourism record with two months still remaining in 2025, positioning the archipelago to potentially cross the one million visitor threshold for the first time in its history.

The islands recorded 743,605 international arrivals by the end of October, surpassing last year's full-year total of 736,755 visitors, according to data from the Office of the Chief Government Statistician.

The milestone marks a dramatic turnaround for the Indian Ocean destination, which recorded just 260,644 visitors in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The rise in arrivals has occurred despite challenges such as the Covid-19 pandemic and ongoing geopolitical tensions. Zanzibar has demonstrated strong resilience, supported by reforms and strategic investments designed to stabilise and expand the sector," said Arif Abbas Manji, executive secretary of the Zanzibar Commission of Tourism.

Monthly figures show sustained growth throughout 2025, with arrivals peaking at 105,506 in August and 98,370 in July.

The surge represents nearly a tripling of visitor numbers over five years: 394,185 in 2021, 548,503 in 2022 and 638,498 in 2023.

Manji attributed the growth to improved infrastructure, including upgraded airport and port facilities, better roads and enhanced service standards across the hospitality industry.

"The significant increase in tourist arrivals this year—which is also an election year—clearly demonstrates that Zanzibar is not only rich in attractions but also a peaceful and stable destination," said Manji.

Direct international flights secured through the African Aviation Development Conference have expanded air connectivity, he noted.

Large-scale property developments have reshaped the tourism landscape. Infinity Developments has over 500 million dollars in projects under construction, including integrated resorts and waterfront residences.

The tourism boom has stimulated growth in construction, transport, agriculture, fisheries and the creative economy, with small-scale entrepreneurs among the beneficiaries.

"Reaching a million tourists a year means more jobs, more local enterprises and stronger investor confidence. But it also challenges us to grow responsibly and protect the natural and cultural heritage that makes Zanzibar special," said Manji.

With November and December figures still to come, authorities expect the final tally to approach or exceed one million visitors for 2025.