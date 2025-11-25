Somalia President Mohamud lauds country's unified digital identity system

Somalia President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and The National Identification and Registration Authority (Nira) Director General Abdiweli Tima'adde during the closure of Second National Identity Conference (SNIDC2025) in Mogadishu. [Courtesy, Villa Somalia X]

Somalia President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has praised the progress made in advancing the country’s unified digital identification system.

President Mohamud on Tuesday said it is now easy for Somali citizens to acquire an identity card, and the time will come when life will not function without it.

Speaking during the official closure of the Second National Identity Conference (SNIDC2025) in Mogadishu, Mohamud commended the work of the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA), the Somali citizens who have already registered, and the contributions of technical experts supporting the development of Somalia’s digital identity infrastructure.

The two-day conference brought together government institutions, experts, and citizens to review the achievements and next steps in implementing the National ID.

The President underscored that the conference demonstrates his government’s strong commitment to establishing a modern, secure, and unified National ID system.

This, he said, will be a cornerstone for state-building, national security, and the delivery of public services.

He emphasised the need to align national systems with global standards as Somalia advances toward constitutional completion and universal suffrage.

“To prove you are a Somali citizen starts with obtaining the National ID card,” said President Mohamud, adding, “It is now easy to acquire, and the time will come when life will not function without it.”

The President urged Somali citizens to embrace modern systems, saying his country cannot remain where it was 35 years ago.

“We must uphold international norms and live like the rest of the world,” he said.

He further urged all government institutions to work collectively to implement the recommendations issued during the conference, stressing the importance of ensuring that every Somali citizen obtains a National ID.

He noted that widespread registration will strengthen public trust in state institutions and reinforce national unity.

The National Identification and Registration Authority (Nira) Director General Abdiweli Tima'adde, in his remarks, said the authority has so far registered one million people.

According to him, the National ID has saved the Somali people approximately $4.2 million, which they would have otherwise spent on alternative basic documents in order to access public and private services.