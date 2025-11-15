Somali banks on Port of Mogadishu to push 24hr-economy plan

The Federal Minister of Ports and Marine Transport Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur with other senior government officials arrive at the Port of Mogadishu for the unveiling of 24hr operations. [Courtesy, Port of Mogadishu X]

Somali government official has announced last night that the main Mogadishu seaport will begin a 24-hour port operation.

The Federal Minister of Ports and Marine Transport Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur in the announcement said the move marks the start of both day and night activities at the port, it first time ever.

Mr Nur said as part of this move, the flow of cargo trucks within the port area has also been officially opened.

The launch of event attended by the Commander of the Somali Police Force, General Asad Osman Abdullahi, the General Manager of Mogadishu Port Ambassador Mohamed Ali Nur, the deputy manager of the Port and senior officers from the capital’s security agencies among others.

The Federal Minister of Ports and Marine Transport Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur with other senior government officials arrive at the Port of Mogadishu for the unveiling of 24hr operations. [Courtesy, Port of Mogadishu X]

The minister said the 24hr operations will not only offer employment opportunities to the country’s youth but also aims at improving port services to ensure it becomes a competitive harbor for the horn of African country.

Somalia had in 2018 made another attempt to introduce 24hr operations at the port.

“Tonight is a historic night, and we are officially launching night-time operations at the Port of Mogadishu as we aim at expanding its capacity and solidifying its reputation as a key maritime hub in the region,” said Mr Nur.

The Minister had earlier on led a foundational ceremony for a new infrastructure project to construct modern roads within the Port.

An aerial view of Port of Mogadishu. Federal governments has announced plan to make 24hr operations port. [Courtesy, Port of Mogadishu X]

The development he said will significantly enhance the port’s operational efficiency by facilitating smoother logistical movements and will also improve the overall aesthetics of the vital national facility.

“The construction of these internal roads is a key component of a broader series of development and modernisation projects currently underway at the nation’s capital port,” he said, adding, “These initiatives are designed to expand capacity and solidify the port’s reputation as a key maritime hub in the region.”

According to him, the accelerated pace of development follows recent recognition of the Mogadishu Port as one of the best-service and most advanced ports in Africa.

Mr Nur’s sentiments were echoed by the Port’s General Manager Americo who said having the port operate at night will significantly reduce the congestion that has affected the city.

He said the move is a major step toward increasing efficiency and modernising logistical operations in Somalia’s main seaport.