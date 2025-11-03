Mo Ibrahim Foundation condemns Tanzania unrest, warns of threat to democracy

Tanzania's main opposition leader Tundu Lissu (C) as he enters the court room at Kisutu magistrate's court in Dar es Salaam in a treason trial on May 19, 2025. [AFP]

The Mo Ibrahim Foundation has condemned the ongoing violence and repression in Tanzania following days of deadly protests.

The Foundation, in a statement, warned that the government’s actions threaten democracy, peace, and investor confidence across the region.

The foundation expressed deep concern over reports of killings, arrests, and internet shutdowns during protests against the country’s disputed elections. It accused Tanzanian authorities of betraying democratic principles and cautioned that the exclusion of opposition parties from the political process risks eroding public trust and stability.

“We are watching developments in Tanzania with alarm and misgivings. The violence against the demonstrators is unacceptable,” the Foundation said.

The statement comes amid growing international concern over the Tanzanian government’s handling of protests and the suppression of dissent.

The Mo Ibrahim Foundation has long championed democracy, transparency, and accountable leadership across Africa through initiatives such as the Ibrahim Index of African

Governance, principles that are now under severe strain in parts of the continent.

“After the authoritarian regime of your predecessor, President Magufuli, we all welcomed you as a reformer President who believed and stood for democracy, rule of law and civil

society, as you released political prisoners and offered space to the political opposition,” the Foundation said.

It added that the banning of opposition parties from elections and the violent crackdown on protesters represent a “dangerous regression” for Tanzania’s democratic progress.

“We are thus dismayed by the new turn taken, banning opposition parties from elections, shutting the internet, shooting at demonstrators, most of them your young people,” the

Foundation said.

“An election which excludes the opposition parties is neither fair nor legitimate; the anger in the street is understandable, and expected.”

The foundation also warned that rising political violence in East Africa could deter private investment and undermine the continent’s economic potential.

“In our conference in Marrakech last June, we made the point that there could be no leveraging of Africa’s huge domestic resources, no calling for more private capital to invest in

our continent, without peace, security and rule of law,” it stated.

It further recalled that the foundation had previously raised the alarm over growing political repression in both Tanzania and Uganda ahead of their elections.

“We specifically raised the alarm over the growing political violence against opposition in the period leading to elections in Tanzania and Uganda, both resource-rich countries,”

the Foundation said.