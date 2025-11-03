×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Mo Ibrahim Foundation condemns Tanzania unrest, warns of threat to democracy

By Mike Kihaki | Nov. 3, 2025

Tanzania's main opposition leader Tundu Lissu (C) as he enters the court room at Kisutu magistrate's court in Dar es Salaam in a treason trial on May 19, 2025.  [AFP] 

The Mo Ibrahim Foundation has condemned the ongoing violence and repression in Tanzania following days of deadly protests.

The Foundation, in a statement, warned that the government’s actions threaten democracy, peace, and investor confidence across the region.

The foundation expressed deep concern over reports of killings, arrests, and internet shutdowns during protests against the country’s disputed elections. It accused Tanzanian authorities of betraying democratic principles and cautioned that the exclusion of opposition parties from the political process risks eroding public trust and stability.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

“We are watching developments in Tanzania with alarm and misgivings. The violence against the demonstrators is unacceptable,” the Foundation said.

The statement comes amid growing international concern over the Tanzanian government’s handling of protests and the suppression of dissent.

The Mo Ibrahim Foundation has long championed democracy, transparency, and accountable leadership across Africa through initiatives such as the Ibrahim Index of African

Governance, principles that are now under severe strain in parts of the continent.

“After the authoritarian regime of your predecessor, President Magufuli, we all welcomed you as a reformer President who believed and stood for democracy, rule of law and civil

society, as you released political prisoners and offered space to the political opposition,” the Foundation said.

It added that the banning of opposition parties from elections and the violent crackdown on protesters represent a “dangerous regression” for Tanzania’s democratic progress.

“We are thus dismayed by the new turn taken, banning opposition parties from elections, shutting the internet, shooting at demonstrators, most of them your young people,” the

Foundation said.

“An election which excludes the opposition parties is neither fair nor legitimate; the anger in the street is understandable, and expected.”

The foundation also warned that rising political violence in East Africa could deter private investment and undermine the continent’s economic potential.

“In our conference in Marrakech last June, we made the point that there could be no leveraging of Africa’s huge domestic resources, no calling for more private capital to invest in

our continent, without peace, security and rule of law,” it stated.

It further recalled that the foundation had previously raised the alarm over growing political repression in both Tanzania and Uganda ahead of their elections.

“We specifically raised the alarm over the growing political violence against opposition in the period leading to elections in Tanzania and Uganda, both resource-rich countries,”

the Foundation said.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Mo Ibrahim Condemns Tanzania Arrests Tanzania Elections Tanzanian Authorities Tanzania's Opposition Leader Tundu Lissu
.

Latest Stories

African Union failed Tanzania and Cameroon after elections
African Union failed Tanzania and Cameroon after elections
Opinion
By Basil Nyama
1 hr ago
Ruto will bag Luo votes if he picks Mama Ida as a running-mate
Alexander Chagema
By Alexander Chagema
1 hr ago
Irony of State's borrowing binge amid increased private sector financing
Financial Standard
By Macharia Kamau
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Samia blames foreigners for chaos amid regional snub
By Biketi Kikechi 1 hr ago
Samia blames foreigners for chaos amid regional snub
A new chapter opens as KCSE gives way to KCBE
By Lewis Nyaundi 1 hr ago
A new chapter opens as KCSE gives way to KCBE
Retired Air Force officer petitions JSC to oust CJ Koome
By Nancy Gitonga 1 hr ago
Retired Air Force officer petitions JSC to oust CJ Koome
Irony of State's borrowing binge amid increased private sector financing
By Macharia Kamau 1 hr ago
Irony of State's borrowing binge amid increased private sector financing
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved