Food shortage hits Tanzania amid post-election unrest

Food shortages hit Tanzania amid post-election unrest. [BBC]

Tanzania is grappling with shortages of food, fuel, and cash, the British High Commission in Tanzania has announced.

This follows ongoing protests that erupted on October 29 during the General Elections.

According to the Commission, “There are shortages of food, fuel and cash, compounded by the lack of internet services,” advising against all but essential travel.

Reports reveal that security forces have been deployed across key towns as demonstrations escalate, with hundreds reported killed.

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) has expressed concern over the escalating violence, with videos and photos seen by The Standard showing lifeless bodies lying on streets, and others nursing gunshot wounds.

According to SADC, there is a need for those in charge to exercise restraint and refrain from actions that may further escalate violence and unrest, adding that the regional bloc is closely monitoring the situation.

“We therefore appeal for an immediate cessation of hostilities and urge all parties to prioritise the well-being and livelihoods of the people of the United Republic of Tanzania,” said Peter Mutharika, SADC chair.

Mutharika further called on Tanzanian security forces to act with restraint in the use of force while maintaining law and order, urging the government to pursue peaceful solutions to avoid further bloodshed and destruction.

The European Union, echoing similar sentiments, stated: “Reliable reports of a large number of fatalities and significant injuries are of extreme concern. The EU urges authorities to exercise maximum restraint to preserve human lives,” said Kaja Kallas, the EU’s Chief Diplomat, adding that it too is monitoring developments.

Their statements came a day after President Samia Suluhu was announced the winner of the election. Suluhu and her deputy, Emmanuel Nchimbi, were handed certificates of presidency by the National Electoral Commission, with reports of her swearing-in announced.

While this was happening, the main opposition party, CHADEMA, criticised the results as vague and lacking transparency, calling for an independent audit and demanding clarity on vote tallies.