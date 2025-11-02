What next for Tanzania after Suluhu winning contentious polls?

Tanzania’s ruling party Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) presidential candidate and incumbent President Samia Suluhu Hassan delivers her remarks during the party's closing campaign rally in Mwanza on October 28, 2025.[AFP]

As expected, the declaration of President Samia Suluhu Hassan as the winner of the just concluded presidential elections in Tanzania yesterday was rejected and condemned as fraudulent and illegal by the opposition and protestors still occupying the streets.

The victory, gained in what has been described as a dubious and unverifiable process, has only added fuel to the fire. Riots continued yesterday, with reports indicating that hundreds of people have been killed and property worth millions of shillings destroyed.