Cameroon's President Paul Biya, 92, re-elected for an eighth term

By AFP | Oct. 27, 2025
Cameroon's President Paul Biya, 92, re-elected for an eighth term. [Ludovic Marvin, AFP]

Cameroon's President Paul Biya, 92, has been re-elected for an eighth term with 53.7 percent of the vote, according to official results announced by the Constitutional Council Monday.

Rival candidate and former government minister Issa Tchiroma Bakary came second with 35.2 percent, the council said. Chiroma had claimed victory against the incumbent two days after the October 12 election and called for demonstrations.

Four people were killed on Sunday in clashes between security forces and supporters of the opposition in the economic capital Douala, according to the region's governor.

Security forces initially used tear gas before firing "live ammunition," according to protesters interviewed by AFP.

Since last week, supporters of Issa Tchiroma, who, according to his own tally, won 54.8 percent of the votes against 31.3 percent for Biya, have taken to the streets to defend his claimed victory.

Most analysts expected Biya, the world's oldest serving head of state, to secure another seven-year term in a system that critics say has been increasingly rigged.

He has ruled with an iron fist, repressing all political and armed opposition, and holding onto power through social upheaval, economic disparity and separatist violence.

