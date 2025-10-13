×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Sudan, Pakistan agree on new defence partnership after stalled deal

By Mike Kihaki | Oct. 13, 2025

Sudanese army soldiers celebrate as they patrol in Salha, south of Omdurman, two days after the Sudanese army recaptured it from the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), on May 22, 2025. [AFP]

A Sudanese military delegation has reportedly signed a new defence agreement with Pakistan after an earlier fighter jet contract collapsed amid export restrictions, according to Pakistani media reports.

The deal, valued at about $230 million, was first reported by The Current, a Pakistani outlet that said the agreement followed weeks of bilateral discussions in Islamabad.

Neither the Sudanese government nor Pakistan’s Ministry of Defence Production has publicly confirmed the signing.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

The report named General Mirghani Idris, head of Sudan’s Defence Industries Systems, as part of the visiting delegation. His name appears on sanctions lists maintained by the United States Treasury and the European Union.

The previous plan, involving the sale of Pakistani JF-17 fighter jets to Sudan, was abandoned after concerns that the aircraft contained British-made components subject to export controls, The Current reported. The new deal is said to focus instead on training, maintenance and joint production of military equipment.

Analysts noted that both countries face international scrutiny over arms sales and the use of military technology. “Pakistan’s defence industry seeks to expand exports in Africa, but any engagement with sanctioned individuals or entities could attract attention from Western regulators,” said security analyst Ahmed Bilal, who follows South Asia’s military affairs.

Sudan’s Defence Industries Systems has continued operating despite international restrictions and ongoing conflict at home. The war between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces has displaced millions and disrupted trade and investment.

Pakistan has maintained defence partnerships across Africa through training programs and equipment sales, often framing such deals as part of South-South cooperation.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Sudan Pakistan Defence Partnership Industries System
.

Latest Stories

Planting trees on Mazingira Day will not save our environment
Planting trees on Mazingira Day will not save our environment
Opinion
By Njahira Gitahi
1 hr ago
Raila's sickness shines spotlight on our floundering health services
Alexander Chagema
By Alexander Chagema
1 hr ago
Political instability, civil unrest top business hazards in Kenya
Financial Standard
By Peter Muiruri
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Nyota fund: Power to the youth or another rip-off?
By David Odongo and Boniface Gikandi 1 hr ago
Nyota fund: Power to the youth or another rip-off?
Schools struggle financially as KCSE exam kicks off this week
By Mike Kihaki 1 hr ago
Schools struggle financially as KCSE exam kicks off this week
Gideon Moi's decision to work with Ruto shakes R. Valley, national politics
By Edwin Nyarangi 1 hr ago
Gideon Moi's decision to work with Ruto shakes R. Valley, national politics
Taxpayers face Sh243m legal bill over scrapped Adani JKIA deal
By Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
Taxpayers face Sh243m legal bill over scrapped Adani JKIA deal
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved