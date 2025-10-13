Sudan, Pakistan agree on new defence partnership after stalled deal

Sudanese army soldiers celebrate as they patrol in Salha, south of Omdurman, two days after the Sudanese army recaptured it from the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), on May 22, 2025. [AFP]

A Sudanese military delegation has reportedly signed a new defence agreement with Pakistan after an earlier fighter jet contract collapsed amid export restrictions, according to Pakistani media reports.

The deal, valued at about $230 million, was first reported by The Current, a Pakistani outlet that said the agreement followed weeks of bilateral discussions in Islamabad.

Neither the Sudanese government nor Pakistan’s Ministry of Defence Production has publicly confirmed the signing.

The report named General Mirghani Idris, head of Sudan’s Defence Industries Systems, as part of the visiting delegation. His name appears on sanctions lists maintained by the United States Treasury and the European Union.

The previous plan, involving the sale of Pakistani JF-17 fighter jets to Sudan, was abandoned after concerns that the aircraft contained British-made components subject to export controls, The Current reported. The new deal is said to focus instead on training, maintenance and joint production of military equipment.

Analysts noted that both countries face international scrutiny over arms sales and the use of military technology. “Pakistan’s defence industry seeks to expand exports in Africa, but any engagement with sanctioned individuals or entities could attract attention from Western regulators,” said security analyst Ahmed Bilal, who follows South Asia’s military affairs.

Sudan’s Defence Industries Systems has continued operating despite international restrictions and ongoing conflict at home. The war between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces has displaced millions and disrupted trade and investment.

Pakistan has maintained defence partnerships across Africa through training programs and equipment sales, often framing such deals as part of South-South cooperation.