Kaizer Chiefs lose after goalkeeper refuses to be subbed off in penalties

Kaiser Chiefs fans react after their team lost the Premier Soccer League (PSL) South African Premier Division football match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on February 1, 2025. [AFP]

Kaizer Chiefs lost on penalties to Stellenbosch in the South African League Cup on Sunday after goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari refused to be substituted just before the shootout.

Chiefs wanted to replace the Rwandan with Bruce Bvuma close to the end of extra time in the goalless first-round tie in Cape Town.

But Ntwari signalled to Chiefs' bench that he would not come off, forcing the coaches to abandon the planned change.

Ntwari saved the first Stellenbosch spot kick, but was then beaten five times while Chiefs missed two penalties to lose the shootout 5-4 before a sell-out 45,000 crowd.

In a post-match interview, Chiefs caretaker co-coach Cedric Kaze refused to say whether disciplinary action would be taken against Ntwari.

The 26-year-old goalkeeper joined Chiefs last season from fellow top-flight club TS Galaxy and lost his starting place a few months later after conceding four goals in a League Cup match.

He was recalled against Stellenbosch for his first start this season under an agreement that he would replace first choice Brandon Peterson in cup ties.

Ntwari has been included in the Rwanda squad for a World Cup qualifier away to South Africa on October 14 that could decide whether the home team reach the 2026 tournament in North America.

Defeat was another blow for Chiefs, who have won a record 53 domestic competitions, but only one in the past 10 seasons.

But despite the lack of success, Chiefs remain the most popular club in South Africa, drawing a 100,000 crowd to a league match against arch rivals Orlando Pirates last season.

Magesi, who stunned Mamelodi Sundowns in the 2024 League Cup final, began their title defence with a dramatic 3-2 away win over AmaZulu in Durban.

A Magesi free-kick in the first minute of added time struck Thabiso Kutumela and the ball looped over goalkeeper Darren Johnson into the net for an own goal.

Magesi will be away again in the quarter-finals, this time against Orlando Pirates, whom they shocked in the first round last season.