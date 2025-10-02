Ivory Coast bans rallies against opposition leaders' election exclusion

Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara (right) and Vice President Tiemoko Meyliet Koné during the opening ceremony of the 2025-2026 coffee and cocoa marketing campaign at the Abidjan Exhibition Centre on October 1, 2025. [AFP]

Ivory Coast's government on Thursday said it was banning meetings and rallies protesting against the barring of leading critics of President Alassane Ouattara from the October 25 presidential vote.

Ex-leader Laurent Gbagbo, a longtime rival of Ouattara, and Tidjane Thiam, who heads the west African country's largest opposition party, are among the figures who have been prevented from challenging Ouattara's bid for a fourth term.

Their exclusions have sent tensions soaring in the run-up to the vote, in a country which has seen deadly unrest during past elections.

Since the Constitutional Council published its list of approved candidates on September 8, the Ivorian National Security Council (CNS) said Thursday it had taken stock of "several individuals, including political officials spreading false information which could disturb the peace".

Insisting that the "decisions of the Constitutional Council cannot be appealed", the CNS said in a statement that "any contesting" of its rulings "of whatever nature is illegal and exposes its perpetrators to the arm of the law".

"In this regard, the ministers responsible for justice and security have been instructed to take all necessary measures to maintain order and security, including banning public meetings and demonstrations aimed at challenging the decisions of the Constitutional Council," the CNS added.

Gbagbo and Thiam's parties had both announced a joint march set for Saturday in the economic capital Abidjan in favour of "democracy, justice and peace".

A government source contacted by AFP said protests would also be covered by the ban.

The opposition has held two marches in recent months, bringing together thousands of supporters.

Gbagbo's party has accused the authorities of abducting or arresting dozens of its members since August 1, with the government denying any claims of kidnappings or forced disappearances.

Though the government says the judiciary acted of its own accord, the opposition has repeatedly questioned the independence of the Ivorian courts.

Ouattara, 83, will face off against former ministers Jean-Louis Billon and Ahoua Don Mello, as well as former first lady Simone Ehivet Gbagbo and Henriette Lagou, who previously ran for president in 2015.