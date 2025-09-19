×
The Standard

'Wantam' reality? How wind of change is sweeping Africa

By David Odongo | Sep. 19, 2025
Malawi President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera. [Photo/AFP]

There are three things that are certain in life. Taxes, death and an incumbent African president never losing an election, or so it is said on the popular culture horizons. 

Most African countries are democracies, with allowance for elections, which are always flawed, rigged and predetermined. 

