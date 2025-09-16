×
Sudan army accused of war crimes that crippled aid operations

By David Njaaga | Sep. 16, 2025

UN Secretary-General António Guterres addresses members during the Human Rights Council session in Geneva, Switzerland.

Six African and international non-governmental organisations and four Sudanese and international coalitions accused Sudan’s army at the United Nations Human Rights Council of war crimes, including using banned chemical weapons, in attacks that displaced millions and crippling aid operations.

The groups made the allegations during the Council’s 60th session in Geneva between Sept. 8 and Oct. 8, filing 19 official statements circulated to member states and posted on the council’s website. They said the submissions drew on field reports and testimony from doctors and eyewitnesses.

The organisations alleged that banned chemical weapons caused cases of suffocation and poisoning in Nyala, El Fasher and Zalingei after toxic gas bombs, incendiary devices and cluster munitions were fired. Doctors reported emergency cases consistent with the use of prohibited agents, according to the filings.

The submissions also alleged indiscriminate shelling and the destruction of hospitals, schools and UN facilities, including UNICEF offices in Al-Abyad and World Food Programme warehouses. The groups said the attacks killed staff and disrupted humanitarian operations.

They further alleged that residential areas and camps were bombed, followed by executions, torture and sexual violence in Darfur, Kordofan and Omdurman. The groups reported cases of sexual slavery, forced marriage and child recruitment, as well as the destruction or military occupation of hundreds of schools.

The filings said the Fur, Zaghawa and Masalit communities in Darfur were targeted through mass executions and public dumping of bodies.

They alleged that arbitrary arrests, disappearances and harassment of activists, journalists and lawyers were widespread, and that facilities operated by the Red Cross, the Sudanese Red Crescent, Doctors Without Borders, UNICEF and the World Food Programme had been attacked.

According to the groups, the conflict has displaced more than 10 million people, mostly women and children, with aid blockages leaving communities facing famine.

“Silence is tantamount to complicity in crimes,” they told the council.

The six organisations hold consultative status with the UN Economic and Social Council. They include the International African Culture Organisation, Victorious Youth Movement, One Child One Bag Association in Burkina Faso, African Unity Association, African Coordination for Human Rights of Armies and Zero Poverty in Africa. Four alliances backed the filings: the New Sudan Organisations Union, the Sudanese Human Rights Organisations Alliance, the Future Youth Alliance and the Euro-Mediterranean Alliance Against Impunity.

The groups urged the council to establish an independent international investigative mechanism, refer the situation to the International Criminal Court, impose sanctions on leaders they hold responsible, secure safe humanitarian corridors, protect civilians, support transitional justice and end attacks on essential facilities.

The Sudanese army has not responded to the allegations.

 Officials have previously denied targeting civilians and rejected similar claims as fabricated.

 

Trump administration seeks views on Kenya trade barriers despite AGOA snub
By Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
Trump administration seeks views on Kenya trade barriers despite AGOA snub
'96 hours in hell' and missing Sh50 million, Mbobu's friend speaks
By David Odongo and Fred Kagonye 6 hrs ago
'96 hours in hell' and missing Sh50 million, Mbobu's friend speaks
RJ Purkiss: The British soldier behind Agnes Wanjiru's murder unmasked
By Standard Team 6 hrs ago
RJ Purkiss: The British soldier behind Agnes Wanjiru's murder unmasked
Family, UK government react to arrest order against killer soldier
By Fred Kagonye 8 hrs ago
Family, UK government react to arrest order against killer soldier
.

