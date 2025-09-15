Kenya backs Quad efforts to restore peace in Sudan

Foreign Affrairs CS Musalia Mudavadi During the occasion of Bastille Day for French Republic on July 14, 2025. [David Gichuru, Standard]



The Government of Kenya has welcomed the Joint Statement by the Quad comprising Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States on their consultations aimed at restoring peace and stability in Sudan.

In a statement issued on Monday, Foreign Affairs CS Musalia Mudavadi described the initiative as a “positive step that should be embraced by all parties to the conflict in Sudan,” while underscoring the urgent need for collective action to resolve the escalating crisis.

“The unprecedented crisis in Sudan calls for concerted and collective efforts, at the national, regional, and global levels, that can contribute to a peaceful resolution,” Mudavadi said.

The United States, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt on Friday urged Sudan’s warring sides to agree to a three-month humanitarian truce leading to a permanent ceasefire.

“There is no viable military solution to the conflict, and the status quo creates unacceptable suffering and risks to peace and security,” the countries said in a joint statement.

They proposed a nine-month transitional process to establish civilian-led governance. The Quad also backed Sudan’s unity and rejected any role for the Muslim Brotherhood, warning that continued fighting has created “unacceptable suffering” and deepened famine across Darfur.

Kenya emphasized that while international support is crucial, the peace process must remain firmly African-led and backed by global partners.

He reaffirmed the government's call for a unified response from the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), the African Union, the United Nations, and the Arab League.

“Kenya supports the Quad initiative, noting that its concerns align with our consistent position on Sudan, particularly the conviction that there can be no military solution to the conflict,” Mudavadi stated.

“We emphasize the primacy of political solutions and continue to advocate for a negotiated settlement with the active participation of both the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).”

He further urged all parties to respect Sudan’s sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity, warning against any attempts to balkanize the country.

“Kenya firmly rejects any attempts to split sovereign states and reiterates its solid support for a unified Sudan for the benefit of its people,” he said, while voicing concern about extremist groups fueling instability.

The government also called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire to allow aid to reach millions affected by the conflict.

It pledged to continue facilitating the delivery of humanitarian supplies through its territory to support the Sudanese people.

Kenya backed the Quad’s proposed timelines for launching an inclusive transition process within nine months, culminating in an independent, civilian-led government with broad legitimacy. Such a transition, it said, must reflect the diversity of Sudanese society.

He called on stakeholders to prioritize dialogue over confrontation, reaffirming its commitment to work with regional and international partners in helping Sudan achieve lasting peace, stability, and democratic governance.