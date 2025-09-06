Report: IGAD region hosted nearly seven million migrants by 2022

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development, IGAD, has released its second Population and Migration Statistics Report. [Jay Mghendi, Standard]

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) region hosted at least 6.8 million international migrants as of 2022, up from 4.1 million in 2013, according to IGAD’s 2025 Population Migration report.

The report, which covers the period from 2010 to 2022, analyses migration and displacement trends across the eight-member bloc. It also shows the region’s population grew to 283.5 million during the same period.

“This growth is observed across both sexes,” the report noted. “Male migrants rose from 2.1 million in 2013 to 3.4 million in 2022, a 63.6 percent increase at an annual growth rate of 4.9 percent. Female migrants increased from two million to 3.4 million, representing a 68.9 percent rise at a growth rate of 5.2 percent.”

Asylum seekers

By 2022, the region hosted some 165,773 asylum seekers, 53 percent being male.

Children aged 0 to 17 years made up 40 percent of the total, while adults aged 18 to 59 years accounted for 57 percent.

Within the children’s group, 11 percent were aged up to four years, 17 percent were between five and eleven (11) years, and 12 percent were 12 to 17 years, with a near equal distribution between boys and girls.

A decade-long analysis shows adults aged 18 to 59 consistently formed the majority of asylum seekers, ranging between 45 and 57 percent, revealing that most are of working age. Older asylum seekers, 60 and above, remained a small fraction, at just one to two percent.

The report also found that asylum seekers came from 32 countries, with nearly 70 percent originating from within IGAD states.

Refugee returnees

The number of refugee returnees rose from 24,000 in 2013 to 166,000 in 2022. The numbers fluctuated depending on conflict, instability, and the effectiveness of repatriation programs.

The most notable surge came in 2021, when 274,000 refugees returned, likely due to successful repatriation efforts or external pressures. Over the past decade, the total number of refugees hosted in the IGAD region grew from 1.6 million in 2013 to 4.3 million in 2022, accounting for a 178 percent increase.

“This situation indicates ongoing challenges and conflicts leading to forced displacement and the need for continued attention and support for refugee populations,’’ the report said.

Remittances

Remittances from migrants within the region and abroad rose from USD 3.3 billion in 2010 to USD 12.3 billion in 2022.

IGAD member states analysed in the report include Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Eritrea, and Uganda.