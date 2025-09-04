×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

IGAD mourns victims of North Darfur landslide

By Mike Kihaki | Sep. 4, 2025
The Executive Secretary, Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu condoles with Sudan families.

The Executive Secretary, Intergovernmental Authority on Development Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu condole with families and communities devastated by a massive landslide in Sudan’s North Darfur State.

He said the disaster adds to what humanitarian agencies already describe as one of the world’s worst crises.

With millions displaced and food shortages worsening, Sudan’s fragile communities are facing the combined weight of war and natural calamity.

“This is a tragedy of unimaginable scale. On behalf of IGAD, I convey heartfelt sympathies to the people of the Republic of Sudan, particularly to the bereaved families and affected communities,” Dr. Workneh said in a statement.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

The disaster, which struck the remote village of Tarasin in the Marra Mountains, has claimed more than 1,000 lives and destroyed the entire settlement.

Local sources report widespread destruction, compounding the suffering of communities already enduring the consequences of Sudan’s ongoing war since April 2023.

The IGAD chief noted that the tragedy comes at a time when  Sudanese families are struggling with conflict-driven displacement, famine, and the collapse of livelihoods.

The landslide, he said, underscores the urgent need for peace and resilience, as well as timely humanitarian assistance to reach those most in need.

Gebeyehu stressed the importance of regional and international cooperation to help Sudan cope with overlapping crises.

“We must work together to facilitate immediate humanitarian aid, while also redoubling efforts to support peace, unity, and recovery in Sudan,” Dr. Workneh urged.

The Marra Mountains, where the tragedy struck, have long been a place of refuge for displaced families fleeing violence in Darfur

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Sudan’s North Darfur State landslide in Sudan IGAD Executive Secretary Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu IGAD Mourns Sudan Landslide Victims
.

Latest Stories

Only 3,000 schools get funds as ministry blocks ghost enrolments
Only 3,000 schools get funds as ministry blocks ghost enrolments
Education
By David Njaaga
31 mins ago
High Court blocks arrest of Governor Guyo in kidnap, robbery case
North Eastern
By David Njaaga
1 hr ago
Schools race to meet data rules as 32,000 comply after audit
Education
By David Njaaga
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

What Kenya risks if stripped of US Non-NATO ally status
By Denis Omondi 3 hrs ago
What Kenya risks if stripped of US Non-NATO ally status
The broad based CSs at one: ODM quartet, Mt Kenya trio and the betrayal of Gen Zs
By Macharia Kamau 11 hrs ago
The broad based CSs at one: ODM quartet, Mt Kenya trio and the betrayal of Gen Zs
Jubaland troops are here on exchange mission, so let's all take deep breath
By Peter Kimani 15 hrs ago
Jubaland troops are here on exchange mission, so let's all take deep breath
Why Trump is demanding AfDB clean-up as Kenya's loan billions expose graft
By Brian Ngugi 3 days ago
Why Trump is demanding AfDB clean-up as Kenya's loan billions expose graft
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved