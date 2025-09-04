IGAD mourns victims of North Darfur landslide

The Executive Secretary, Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu condoles with Sudan families.

The Executive Secretary, Intergovernmental Authority on Development Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu condole with families and communities devastated by a massive landslide in Sudan’s North Darfur State.

He said the disaster adds to what humanitarian agencies already describe as one of the world’s worst crises.

With millions displaced and food shortages worsening, Sudan’s fragile communities are facing the combined weight of war and natural calamity.

“This is a tragedy of unimaginable scale. On behalf of IGAD, I convey heartfelt sympathies to the people of the Republic of Sudan, particularly to the bereaved families and affected communities,” Dr. Workneh said in a statement.

The disaster, which struck the remote village of Tarasin in the Marra Mountains, has claimed more than 1,000 lives and destroyed the entire settlement.

Local sources report widespread destruction, compounding the suffering of communities already enduring the consequences of Sudan’s ongoing war since April 2023.

The IGAD chief noted that the tragedy comes at a time when Sudanese families are struggling with conflict-driven displacement, famine, and the collapse of livelihoods.

The landslide, he said, underscores the urgent need for peace and resilience, as well as timely humanitarian assistance to reach those most in need.

Gebeyehu stressed the importance of regional and international cooperation to help Sudan cope with overlapping crises.

“We must work together to facilitate immediate humanitarian aid, while also redoubling efforts to support peace, unity, and recovery in Sudan,” Dr. Workneh urged.

The Marra Mountains, where the tragedy struck, have long been a place of refuge for displaced families fleeing violence in Darfur