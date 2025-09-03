UN report cites Turkish-made weapons in Sudan conflict

Sudanese army forces ride in armored vehicles during clashes in Khartoum.

A United Nations report has cited Turkish-made rifles in Sudan despite a UN arms embargo, according to findings presented to the Security Council in July.

The report by a UN panel of experts alleged that rifles manufactured in Turkey were recovered from the Sudanese army and armed groups fighting in the conflict that began in April 2023.

Among the weapons cited were BRG Savunma BRG-55 and HUSAN Arms MKA 556 rifles, along with models produced by UTAS Defence.

The panel reported that Turkey requires government approval for defence exports but alleged that the appearance of recently manufactured rifles in Sudan reflected gaps in export monitoring and the diversion of arms to embargoed areas.

According to the report, rifles from BRG Savunma, HUSAN Arms and UTAS Defence were among those documented in Sudan.

The companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The Turkish government also has not publicly addressed the panel’s findings.

The panel alleged that the circulation of newly produced weapons is worsening violence in Sudan and South Sudan, where armed groups have been accused of human rights abuses and attacks on civilians.

The report urged countries whose weapons were identified in Sudan to strengthen end-user controls to prevent further diversion to conflict zones.