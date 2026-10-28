Jokes aside, let's start rearing domesticated buffaloes

Water Buffalo herd in a rural landscape under a sunny sky, showcasing the essence of country life and agriculture. [iStockphoto]

India is known for pharmaceuticals and frugal innovations. Check the source of the drugs in your latest prescription or where your motorbike or tuktuk is made. Remember the TVS or Bajaj motorbikes? Can we add cricket to Indian favourites? Curiously, India, despite its proximity to Africa, is rarely in the Kenyan news.

I have suggested its familiarity; we meet Indians every day.