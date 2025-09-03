×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Why Kenya leaders should 'dehustlise' the economy

By XN Iraki | Sep. 3, 2025

              Air on sale! [XN Iraki]

How time passes! For eight years, I have been writing a mini-column every Wednesday, “Hustlenomics.” In it, I describe the economic lives of ordinary Kenyans mostly through observations. 

Recently, on a visit to a developed country, I wondered if I could have written that long if I was not in Kenya.  I would have probably run out of ideas.

There are too few hustles in developed countries. The prompt for this conclusion was a visit to a petrol station in the US‘s Pacific Northwest. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Here, you pay two dollars (about Sh260) to check your tyre pressure by yourself.

You literary buy air!  In Kenya, you get that service for free and someone does it for you. Do it yourself (DIY) does not mean it’s free. Many other ordinary hustles have been automated in developed countries. That includes fueling your car.

One could quickly ask why there are so many jobs in developed countries. The myth of informality as a path to job creation has been oversold.

More innovation and technology reduce hustling jobs and increase high-quality jobs that require less muscle power but still pay better.

Americans don’t glorify their Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), they focus on blue chips like Google, Oracle or Facebook (Meta), which were in fact started by Ivy League or near Ivy League graduates. In Kenya, high school dropouts are expected to become entrepreneurs. See the disconnect? The other job creator is low population growth, which lessens the demand for jobs.  That is why we flock to Europe and risk drowning in the Mediterranean.

Back to hustling.  With such a high level of informality, we buy and sell anything. Unfortunately, we don’t make many things that we could sell.

With only a few formal jobs that could give you a regular salary, pension and other benefits, we have to be creative and innovative. Take a walk in Nairobi‘s downtown or watch hawkers on the highways.

Curiously, we have taken our informality online. Facebook is now a vibrant marketplace. Though hustling is celebrated, it should not define our economic future. I have become an advocate of the formalisation of the economy to capture the creative energy of Kenyans and make it easy to scale up our enterprises.  

If we could focus on the innovations and ingenuity in our informal sector, we could easily have our own SAPs, Hyundais, BYDs and Facebooks and Equities.

Unfortunately, formalisation is seen through taxes but not the long-term benefits like social security, pension, higher standards of living and even longevity. Why can’t we try it? Who will spearhead it?

Noted the many new SACCOs? Is that a model to use in all sectors? What role will the government play in this formalisation?

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Hustlenomics Hustler Economy SMEs Funding Kenyan Economy
.

Latest Stories

Doctor who mutilated himself for fetish jailed over Sh87m insurance scam
Doctor who mutilated himself for fetish jailed over Sh87m insurance scam
Europe
By AFP
37 mins ago
Cryptocurrency scams: a guide
World
By AFP
42 mins ago
Sudan rescuers pull 370 bodies from Darfur landslide
Africa
By AFP
55 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why Trump is demanding AfDB clean-up as Kenya's loan billions expose graft
By Brian Ngugi 2 days ago
Why Trump is demanding AfDB clean-up as Kenya's loan billions expose graft
'Data doesn't lie', but Kenyans say their pockets do
By Graham Kajilwa 2 days ago
'Data doesn't lie', but Kenyans say their pockets do
Ritual of Impeachment: Why Governor Mutai's survival exposes Kenya's broken oversight
By Fwamba NC Fwamba 4 days ago
Ritual of Impeachment: Why Governor Mutai's survival exposes Kenya's broken oversight
The big scramble: Ruto, Gachagua, Uhuru face off over Kiambu in fight for Mt Kenya
By Ndung’u Gachane 4 days ago
The big scramble: Ruto, Gachagua, Uhuru face off over Kiambu in fight for Mt Kenya
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved