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A member of a charity project hands food to displaced Palestinian Adel Darsieh in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, on November 11, 2026. [AFP]

After Israeli forces pushed him and thousands of others out of the West Bank refugee camp of Tulkarem last year, Adel Darsieh held onto his hope of returning home, but it is fading fast.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed no return for the displaced people from the camp near the northern city of Jenin, known as a hub for militants.

He is now fighting for his political life after his party lost seats in Israel's general election last month and former general Gadi Eisenkot was tasked with trying to form a new government.

But even the prospect of an end to Netanyahu's rule is not enough to lift Darsieh's hopes.

"Whether it's this government or a new one, what does it change?" said the 64-year-old. "They're two sides of the same coin."

The Israeli military carried out a major operation in the north of the occupied Palestinian territory in early 2025, during a temporary ceasefire in Hamas-ruled Gaza, having vowed to root out extremists.

Shortly before the election, Netanyahu announced that no one removed from Tulkarem would be allowed back.

For Palestinian families, it is a second form of displacement. The Tulkarem camp was set up in 1950 for refugees who fled or were forced out during the creation of the state of Israel two years earlier. The West Bank has been occupied by Israel since 1967.

"Successive generations have lived through displacement without being able to return to their homes. If our grandparents and parents couldn't return, how can we believe that our return will be possible?" Darsieh said.

According to UN figures, the Israeli operation launched last year displaced 12,100 people from the Tulkarem camp.

With the Israeli military keeping up periodic operations around the region, Darsieh is living near the camp in a modest, makeshift home with a sheet metal roof. His wife uses a wheelchair.

He went to receive trays of mansaf, a dish of rice, meat and fermented yoghurt, prepared by Fazaa Kitchen, a solidarity group that serves food to the displaced.

Working from the building of the Wadi al-Hawarith charity, volunteers in orange jackets fill, seal and package portions of food in an assembly line.

The group prepares and distributes some 1,200 meals to 400 families.

"If we weren't cooking, families would be going to bed with empty stomachs," said the organisation's head, Hussein al-Sheikh Ali, 60, who himself is displaced.

He described Israel's actions in the West Bank since the Gaza war -- a conflict launched in response to the unprecedented attack on Israel by Hamas on October 7, 2023 -- as "collective punishment".

Netanyahu's now-caretaker government, which includes far-right figures, rapidly expanded Israeli settlements in the West Bank which are considered illegal under international law.

"Some Palestinians hope that a new Israeli government might emerge with a less extremist, more moderate tone," Ali said.

"Yet the fear remains that the same policies towards the Palestinians will persist, even if the political figures themselves change."

Faisal Salama, who heads Tulkarem camp's popular committee, which represents residents, called Netanyahu's decision to stop residents returning illegal.

But he held out guarded hope for an end to military operations. He pointed to how Israel, soon after the election, ended an operation in Hebron that displaced 3,000 Palestinians, which was launched after gunmen shot dead two Israeli soldiers.

Even if residents could return, much of the camp has been destroyed. Houses have been razed, buildings emptied and businesses burnt down.

Eisenkot, who commanded forces in the West Bank during the second Intifada, a Palestinian uprising from 2000 to 2005, has sought to appeal to a broad spectrum including liberals but has only taken some distance from Netanyahu on security.

Eisenkot backs the existence of the major settlements but has also spoken out forcefully against extremist settlers who have attacked Palestinians with virtual impunity.

Beth Oppenheim, a policy fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations, said a consensus has emerged among Jewish Israelis on key policies on the West Bank, including opposition to the creation of a Palestinian state.

Still, she said that Eisenkot as prime minister could be more flexible on allowing a return to Tulkarem.

"I think that given the political atmosphere in Israel today, this will be done through a security pretext," she said.

"They would make the case that this is necessary to stabilise the situation in the West Bank and that having people displaced could create the conditions for unrest," she said.

For Asia Assaf, 44, a Fazaa Kitchen volunteer whose home was destroyed in March 2025, political debates are far away from her daily concerns.

"One cannot truly grasp the scale of suffering until one has experienced it firsthand," she said.