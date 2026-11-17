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Kosovo's former president Hashim Thaci will Tuesday hear the verdict against him for allegedly attempting to influence witnesses during his war crimes trial that saw him jailed for 25 years.

In September, a special tribunal in The Hague found Thaci and three other former Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) leaders guilty of illegal arrests, torture, murder and cruel treatment of people during the 1998-1999 war for independence from Serbia.

The verdict and lengthy sentences sparked shock and anger among many Kosovo Albanians, where Thaci and his co-defendants are still widely lauded as heroes of the independence movement.

Tuesday's verdict is in a separate but related case, with prosecutors charging Thaci with trying to influence the war crimes trial.

The former leader faces 11 charges, including contempt of court, obstructing officials trying to carry out their duties, and violating the secrecy of court proceedings.

Prosecutor Kimberly West alleged in her opening statement that Thaci "repeatedly and systematically attempted to interfere with witness testimony".

She said Thaci instructed four former associates, who regularly visited him in detention in The Hague, to convince witnesses to testify in his favour.

"All the charged conduct had a single goal -- to obstruct and undermine the war crimes proceedings to the benefit of Hashim Thaci," added West, who also prosecuted his war crimes case.

The prosecution urged judges to jail Thaci for six years in the second case, which would add to his 25-year sentence in the war crimes trial.

Thaci has pleaded not guilty to all counts. He has vowed to appeal the verdict in his war crimes trial.

The KLA emerged in the 1990s in response to the growing oppression of ethnic Albanians in Kosovo, then a Serbian province.

The accused led Kosovo's independence fight, which ended after NATO bombings forced the withdrawal of Serb forces in 1999.

The 58-year-old Thaci -- who also served more than seven years as prime minister -- saw his popularity soar when he helped oversee Kosovo's declaration of independence in 2008.

But his image was tarnished by a 2010 Council of Europe report alleging links to organised crime and serious abuses committed during and immediately after the war.

Critics also accused the former leader and his party of corruption and concentrating power among political allies.

But it was the wartime allegations that abruptly ended his presidency and left him detained in The Hague.

The Kosovo Special Chambers, part of Kosovo's judicial system, was moved to The Hague to ensure independent, fair, and secure proceedings.

Last month, Kosovo's parliament voted to curb the powers of the court dramatically. However, this will not affect Thaci's current sentence for war crimes.