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US President Donald Trump addresses the Press at the White House in Washington, DC on November 16, 2026. [AFP]

Thousands were set to protest in Manila against Donald Trump on Tuesday ahead of his arrival at a summit that the US leader will seek to dominate despite bruising election losses.

Around 2,000 demonstrators were already facing off with riot shield-wielding police while carrying banners reading "Trump out now" and "Reject Pax Silica", a reference to a US supply chain initiative that has divided opinions in the Philippines.

The US president's streamlined agenda will send him straight to a meeting of the so-called Quad security alliance, with India's Narendra Modi, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi of Japan and Australia's Anthony Albanese.

The gathering on the sidelines of the 11-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations leaders' summit marks the first by the group's leaders since Trump's January 2025 return to power, and comes days after his Republican party took a drubbing in midterm elections.

While the Quad –- broadly aimed at counterbalancing China's regional influence -- has quietly progressed in deepening coordination, the short time allotted for Tuesday's meeting meant it was unlikely to extend beyond pleasantries, Ryan Hass of the Brookings Institution told AFP.

The timing, however, carried significance, he said, given the historical meeting Trump will attend with the leaders of China and Russia in just two days.

"It's a way of inoculating Trump against criticism of caving to authoritarians when he meets with Xi (Jinping) and (Vladimir) Putin in Shenzhen," Hass said.

Hayley Channer, economic security director at the Sydney-based United States Studies Centre, said Trump's decision to include ASEAN on his travel agenda was noteworthy.

"Southeast Asia has never been a high priority for the United States, so President Trump travelling to Manila is significant," she added.

A spokesman for Japan's foreign ministry said the Quad agenda would include discussions of the East and South China Sea -- areas where multiple parties have overlapping claims with China.

Trump will later attend a meeting with ASEAN heads of state before going to a gala dinner.

While ASEAN leaders have spent three days grappling with a raft of regional issues, the spectre of Trump's ongoing tariff blitz has loomed large.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Monday slammed what he called a "countercurrent of unilateralism and protectionism" while touting Beijing's own expanding trade with the bloc.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Canada's Mark Carney sang a similar tune on trade, with both explicitly citing a need to wean themselves off dependence on the American market.

Trump's arrival Tuesday comes on the heels of an announced US rules shift on the transfer of advanced AI chips, a move that could potentially rankle ASEAN members.

Companies shipping high-end chips to Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia will now require a special licence, as the countries were said to represent a "higher-than-normal risk of diversion".

Singapore responded by saying it was now exploring ways to facilitate "trusted access" for firms based in the city-state.

Trump is set to meet with Philippine leader Ferdinand Marcos at the presidential palace on Wednesday before heading to Shenzhen.

Channer, from the US Studies Centre, said while presidents routinely focus on foreign affairs as their terms wind down, Trump's sit-down was "more likely because the US is trying to further its Pax Silica initiative, to build a complete mine-to-chip supply chain".

Aimed at countering China's dominance in semiconductors and rare earths, the initiative has been the focus of months of protests, as its flagship 1,620-hectare (about 4,000-acre) AI manufacturing hub north of Manila threatens to displace Indigenous families.

"We are gathered here today to call for the stop of Pax Silica and to save the lands of the Filipino people," Mariposa, a 21-year-old drag queen, told AFP at Tuesday's protest while wearing a long black cape emblazoned with the words "Pax Silica Sashay Away!"

US Ambassador Lee Lipton, a Trump appointee, last week released a statement saying a long-rumoured deal signing for the site would not take place during the president's visit.