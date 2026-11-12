Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

China says US using spy claims to justify technology 'blockade'

By Kiprono Kurgat | Nov. 12, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang speaks during a press conference at Computex in Taipei on June 2, 2026. [AFP]

Beijing accused the United States on Thursday of using spurious spying claims as a pretext to impose a technological "blockade" on China, following claims that Nvidia boss  Jensen Huang was the victim of a Chinese espionage plot.

"China's technological progress is driven by independent innovation and open cooperation. The US side should stop fabricating such 'spy' narratives as a pretext for imposing a technological blockade," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a regular briefing.

Huang, who co-founded Nvidia and turned it into the world's leading supplier of the chips that power AI, has admitted to having an extramarital affair, reportedly with Alice Huang.

She is a reported to be a former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed and is thought by US officials to have worked for Chinese intelligence.

The Nvidia boss has spent years lobbying against curbs on sales of advanced chips to China.

US President Donald Trump last year cleared Nvidia's H200 chips for export there over objections from hawks in both parties who fear Beijing winning the race to dominate in AI technology.

China has dismissed the claims about spying on Huang  as "groundless speculation" and "an attempt to smear China".

The furore comes ahead of a meeting next week between Trump and President Xi Jinping at the APEC gathering in Shenzhen in southern China.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Jensen Huang Affair Nvidia AI Chips
.

Latest Stories

China says US using spy claims to justify technology 'blockade'
China says US using spy claims to justify technology 'blockade'
World
By AFP
13 mins ago
Dorea Chege announces second pregnancy in nostalgic 2000s-inspired video
Entertainment
By Joan Oyiela
29 mins ago
Real Housewives of Dubai star Chanel Ayan recounts harrowing childhood FGM ordeal
Entertainment
By Molly Chebet
49 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

How Sarah Wairimu lied to police about Tob Cohen's whereabouts
By Nancy Gitonga 1 hr ago
How Sarah Wairimu lied to police about Tob Cohen's whereabouts
How Saudi Arabia's laws leave Kenyan mothers and their children vulnerable
By Jacinta Mutura 1 hr ago
How Saudi Arabia's laws leave Kenyan mothers and their children vulnerable
IEBC, KMPG sued over the commission's CEO recruitment process
By Kamau Muthoni 2 hrs ago
IEBC, KMPG sued over the commission's CEO recruitment process
Co-op Bank investors to receive Sh8.8b payout after profit surge
By Brian Ngugi 3 hrs ago
Co-op Bank investors to receive Sh8.8b payout after profit surge
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved