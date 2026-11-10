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Cholera killed more than 3,000 this year: WHO

By AFP | Nov. 10, 2026
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WHO insists that the 2030 goal is achievable because the work is already under way.

Cholera has killed more than 3,000 people worldwide since the start of the year, the World Health Organization said Tuesday, insisting its goal of cutting global cases by 90 percent by 2030 remained in reach.

The disease killed nearly 7,900 people in 2025, making it "the deadliest year for cholera since 1999", according to Lorenzo Pezzoli, WHO lead for epidemic-prone bacterial diseases.

While data for the first nine months of 2026 show a decline in deaths, more than 3,000 people have still died from the preventable and treatable diarrheal infection, he said, with "nearly nine out of 10 of them in Africa".

The WHO also warned that the current El Niño weather pattern could worsen outbreaks, as cholera can be fuelled by both flooding and water shortages.

The UN health agency and the vaccine alliance, Gavi, aim to reduce global cholera cases by 90 percent by 2030 through mass vaccination campaigns and improved access to clean water and sanitation.

Although cholera was eliminated from high-income countries generations ago thanks to safe drinking water and modern sewage systems, it can still "kill within a matter of hours" if left untreated, Pezzoli said, despite being "easy and inexpensive to treat" with existing medicines.

"The 2030 goal is achievable because the work is already under way," Pezzoli added, pointing to the International Coordinating Group (ICG) on Vaccine Provision, which last year approved the supply of 71 million doses, funded by Gavi.

Vaccines and rapid diagnostic tests are also reaching outbreak zones more quickly, helping health workers detect and respond to infections earlier.

WHO and its partners are helping countries identify districts where cholera repeatedly resurfaces and develop response plans.

Seven countries Angola, Bangladesh, the DR Congo, Nigeria, South Sudan, Sudan and Yemen accounted for about 90 percent of global cases and deaths last year.

"The collective response is undeniably bearing fruit, but... it remains insufficient," Pezzoli said.

"We must redouble our efforts to help all these countries reach the elimination goal which means ensuring that, by 2030, cholera no longer poses a public health threat in any of them."

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