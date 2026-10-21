France's Macron lands in Riyadh on surprise 'solidarity' visit

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Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman with French President Emmanuel Macron in Riyadh. [Benoit Tessier, AFP]

French President Emmanuel Macron visited Riyadh on Wednesday for a surprise "solidarity" visit, making him the first Western leader to touch down in the kingdom since Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis intensified their attacks this month.

The unannounced trip sent a strong signal to his oil-rich Saudi ally as Riyadh comes under near-daily attack.

It was part of a Gulf tour to secure oil and diesel and bring down prices in France, following a weekend of violent protests over soaring living costs.

Faced with criticism of his Gulf tour in France, Macron told reporters he was "doing his job" in a bid to "ease tensions" over gas prices, one of the causes of social unrest in France.

"There must be no sign of febrility," he said. "I am fulfilling my role. I am at my post."

Macron met de facto Saudi leader Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Elysee Palace said. An AFP journalist on the scene said the French president spent less than three hours on the ground.

The pair agreed that Saudi Arabia would supply additional diesel to France "for as many months as necessary", and to consult on expanded security cooperation and infrastructure projects to bypass the blockaded Strait of Hormuz, the palace added.

Earlier, the presidency said the visit would "demonstrate France's solidarity with the kingdom in the face of the attacks carried out by the Houthis against its territory".

In recent weeks, Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia have reached an unprecedented scale, forcing Riyadh to shut its main airport and postpone a major investment conference.

A Houthi maritime blockade is also threatening oil exports from the kingdom.

Macron's visit comes as Saudi Arabia seeks to rally Western support in the face of Houthi attacks.